Cubs’ risky pitching decision backfires as Brewers roll in Game 1

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd watches as Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio hits a two-run scoring single during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

After advancing in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Cubs decided to concede Game 1 against the Brewers at roughly 6 p.m. Friday.

At least, that’s what it felt like. That’s when the announcement was made that the Cubs would start Matthew Boyd on three days rest, and it made no sense.

It made even less sense at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, after Milwaukee’s first three batters doubled against Boyd on the way to a 6-run inning. Following eight more innings of garbage time, the Cubs lost 9-3 and fell behind in this best-of-five series, which resumes at 8:08 p.m. Monday.

“They had a plan,” Boyd said. “More than anything, I think I could have just did a little better. The right pitches, just could have been better execution. Hats off to them.”

This one isn’t on Boyd. He had a great season and was deservedly named an all-star. But September Boyd was clearly not the same pitcher the Cubs saw in May and June. Including playoffs, Boyd has thrown 180 innings this season, more than he’s done in the past three years combined.

Eyeballs everywhere saw a pitcher who was wearing down by the end of the season, and should be given more rest, not less. Especially since there were fresher options available.

The Brewers and most of Wisconsin should have been celebrating the Cubs pitching choice, yet they still booed manager Craig Counsell loudly when he went to the mound to pull Boyd after 30 pitches.

After the game Counsell swore he’d do it all again.

Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd gave up six runs in the first inning to the Brewers on Saturday. AP

“We picked Matt Boyd to pitch,” Counsell said. “I don’t know what to say. He pitched, it didn’t go well. Look, we’ve got to make decisions. We went with Matt. I was very comfortable putting Matt Boyd on the mound. The whole organization was comfortable putting Matt Boyd on the mound.”

The thing is, this wasn’t a close call that didn’t pan out. It was a move that had little chance to succeed. After going this far into the season, why not have Boyd rested and ready to pitch Game 3 at Wrigley Field, where he’s gone 12-1?

Who should the Cubs have started instead? Well, Aaron Civale was one option, and he tossed 4⅓ innings of relief in this game, which helped save the bullpen.

The more obvious choices for these first two games were Javier Assad and Colin Rea. Assad was left off the playoff roster, while Rea might start Game 2, but who knows what will happen?

Four of the 6 first-inning runs were unearned, thanks to an error by second baseman Nico Hoerner. It’s not logical to suggest the Brewers would have scored 4 fewer runs if Hoerner made the play. If this game wasn’t over after one inning, it certainly was when the Brewers added 3 runs in the second off Michael Soroka to go up 9-1.

“They capitalized on the error, they capitalized on the extra out,” Counsell said.

The Cubs scored first on a leadoff home run by Michael Busch, but that was fleeting momentum, to put it mildly. Ian Happ and Hoerner added solo homers in the sixth and eighth, respectively.

The first Brewers double wasn’t too bad. Jackson Chourio bounced Boyd’s 2-1 curveball down the third-base line. But the next two pitches were over the middle of the plate, a slider and sinker, and blasted into the outfield by Brice Turang and William Contreras.

The breaking point was an RBI single by Brice Perkins to cap an 11-pitch at-bat. Is it safe to say the summer version of Boyd would have put him away?

The final runs of the inning came on a 2-run single by Chourio against Soroka. Boyd was asked if short rest was an issue.

“No, a few more inches one way, and that’s just the nature of it,” he said. “They just stacked them up. That’s on me, they had a good approach. I’ll be ready for the next one.

“We’re a hungry group. We’re all excited to get back out here and even up the series in Game 2.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251004/chicago-cubs/error-on-the-pick-cubs-pitching-decision-backfires-badly-as-brewers-roll-in-game-1/