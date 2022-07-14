Bring It Home “Again” Is Home To Vintage Finds Along Route 66

Bring It Home ‘Again’

15920 S. Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield, IL

815-261-0964

See the very best that consignment and resale has to offer at Bring It Home ‘Again’ located on the historic Lincoln Highway in Plainfield, Illinois. Here’s your chance to check off two bucket list locations because this is where the Lincoln Highway and Iconic Route 66 come together.

Shop over 4,000 sq ft of housewares and furniture from antique to current styles. An ever-changing selection means you can visit often and browse their new inventory. Great prices and even greater people.

Make room in the car because you’re sure to find something you’ll love. Check out their Facebook page for unique items and events.

For more information, visit: BringItHomeAgain.Com

Hours: Daily 10am-6pm Sundays 11am-4pm Closed Tue/Wed