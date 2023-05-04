Thank You Teacher Letters 2023: Sauk Valley News

Michelle Bally: Thank you for being a kind, hardworking, and motivating figure for your students. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed! Riley Bally

Johana Castaneda: She had an affinity for helping others, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Ernesto Castaneda

Carrie Grobe: Thank you Mrs. Grobe for caring so much about your students and being such a positive role model! You are extremely appreciated! Lindee Poper

Kate Leihsing: Thank you for being a bright light in this world. Your upbeat, energetic personality makes every interaction you have with people, a happy one. We are so thankful to have such an amazing educator in our small town schools. Kaylin Tumer

Candace Buikema: She goes above and beyond for her students. She makes learning fun and Lyric absolutely adores her! Lyric Baker

Frank Delgado: Thank you for making my daughter’s first year in public school a great year. She has had an incredible time in your class. Kiana Hinton

Mr. Kris Baker: Thank you Mr. Baker for always including your students and making it a fun and safe place for students to go in your class room. You have made an impact on your students lives. Thank you for being a teacher in the Dixon School district. Addie Morley

Tracy Kitzman: A great teacher that does a lot for kids. Austin Hey

Mrs.Harrington: Best teacher ! So kind and really cares about her classroom kids. We couldn’t of been blessed with a better teacher! Denver Hanabarger

Bryce McKenna: Thanks!!

Therese Koch: Thank you for being so patient, understanding, loving, accepting, and just the all around best. We appreciate you so very much! Auden Peterson

Paige Hilliker: Paige has been great with helping Ryne back into the swing of learning. She understands many of the tools he used to overcomes his learning obstacles and makes it fun. Ryne Flory

Mackenzie Shipman: Aubree & I thank you from the bottom of our heart & to the moon for being the greatest stepping stone for her & her future school years. You’ve helped me turn my already smarty pants into a genius & for that she will do big thinks in life. Aubree Wolber

Ms. Blakeslee: One of the most loving and caring teacher either of my kids have had. She go over and beyond to make sure her kids get the learning and education they need. If she sees a kids struggling she take time to help them. Easton McClain

Miranda Dallas: Thank you for paying such close attention to our daughter and her needs. Thank you for loving her and being an amazing mentor for her! Marley Silva

Ms. Babin: Thank you for being a amazing teacher and friend to my daughter. She loves you so much. You have truly been a inspiration in her life. Arianna Herrmann

Ramses Areola: Thank you for being my teacher last year. I had a very fun year, and I hope you did too. You had the best discipline I’ve ever seen in a teacher. You really inspired me to do my best. Daniel Straw

Mrs. Carie Ramirez (Washington Elementary School- Dixon): Thank you so much for all you’ve done to help Cam grow and learn this school year. I really appreciate your dedication to teaching and the care you take in ensuring each student is able to succeed. Thank you for making a difference in Cam’s life. He has truly enjoyed Kindergarten because of you! Cameron Hall

Brittany Pitzer: Thank you for making your classroom such a welcoming place. Because of you I want to be a third grade teacher. Addison Wolf

Lonnie Chattic: Thank you for all your hard work and patience. Charlie is thriving this year and I know you are playing a major part. Thank you and we appreciate you! Charleston Whitson

Keely Dewey: Thank you for all you did for Charleston last school year. You got his ball of confidence rolling and I believe it has been life changing for him. We miss you and hope you are having a great school year! Charleston Whitson

Anna Hauck: Thank you for having patience with me and for being my teacher this year. You have taught me many things and have helped me learn better. Keep being the amazing teacher you are. Serenity Perkins

Rhonda Scott: Thank you miss Scott for being a nice teacher i like to come to school to see you you are the best teacher i like when you teach math and let us play games that we like. My school is better because your my teacher. Jax Johnson

Maria Peterson: She really brought my Daughter out of her shell. My Daughter has completely advanced in just about everything. My Daughter loved her and loved going to school thanks to her. I couldn’t have been more appreciative for all the times she was there for my child and all the knowledge she has given her. Great Job Miss Jesse and Mrs. Peterson! Lakoda Frieberg

Morgan Blasing: Thank you for being so involved in students’ lives. I appreciate you for always being open to listen and talk to students. You always support and cheer us on whenever we need you too. Every student in Milledgeville High School truly appreciates you and how much you do for us. Lydia Faulkner

Mrs. Hauck: Thank you for teaching me so I can become a great person, and of course thank you for always being there when I need guidance. Marie Barefield

Carie Ramirez: Thank you for a great kindergarten year!! You make learning fun. Go Huskies. Harlyn Tourtillott

Tracy Kitzman: Thank you for making learning fun. Max Kitzman

Laura Gaulke: Thank you for your patience and kindness towards your kindergarten class! It’s amazing how much they have learned this year! I’ll never forget the difference you have made in Marlins life! Marlin Morris

Sara Mosher: Thank you for giving me the tools to chase and achieve my dreams. I was very fortunate to have such a great role modelYour support and wisdom never went unnoticed and I am eternally grateful! Mikeila Eastabrooks

Candace Buikema: Thank you Mrs. Buikema for always going that extra mile and making my 2nd grade year one to always remember. Love Kiara C. Kiara Carter

Jessica Martin-Graber: Thank you for being the best teacher. You allow us to take extra time to finish assignments. And thank you for helping me. Michael Morrow

Kelly Full: Miss Full, you are a god sent . You are always watching out for me, you know when to push me and when to let me go. Any one who has you is so lucky . Only one me more year to have you by my side. Benjamin Hall

Kelly Full: Mrs Full, you are the most caring teacher ever. You love to see each one of us students achieve are goals. When every we have questions you are always there to help us. I am sad that I have only one more year with you. I truly wish miss you when I graduate. Benjamin Hall

Angie Brown: Thank you to the most amazing preschool teacher. It touches my heart the way you love your children. And give them the skills to be the best they can be in life! Rachel Lempke

Mr Hammell: A awesome teacher works hard at making kids feel good about themselves brought my not one child but two children out of their shell. I cant say enough about this teacher. Katrisha Davis

Hill Alston: I want to thank Mrs.Alston for being extremely patient with my daughter, she’s worked with Kentliee from the start of the year and still is, my daughter has a hard time with paying attention and routine but Alston is persistent with her, Thank you Mrs. Alston for being a great teacher to Kentliee. Kentille Fenton

Amanda Deets: You are an amazing teacher and have patience with all of us kids everyday. Xander Hutmacher

Molly Ferguson: Thank you so much for loving my son and doing everything for him. The sun rises and sets on you. We cannot express how grateful we are for having the opportunity to have you as a teacher for our son. Colt Wilkens

Tracy Kitzman: Thanks for all the things you do for us! Steven Kitzman

Ms. Clevenger: Thank you for being so wonderful to Lauren. She loves you and has nothing but good things to say about you always. You’re very attentive and compassionate to the children’s problems and needs. Lauren Scott

Ms. Jennifer Freeman: Thank you for being my teacher this year! I enjoy being in your class so much! You support me always and find ways to make it easier for me to learn. You are not only my teacher but you are my friend. Lilly Ackerman

Lonnie Chattic: Ms. Chattic has done so well connecting with Jonah. Jonah has a little bit of a hard time with school and she has made the day so much better for him. I have watched her continue to fight for him this year and do everything she can to incorporate anything that would help him be successful in school. Thank you very much from Jonah Wilson and family! Dominic Beck

Carrie King: My son would not have made it through his 8th grade year without Ms. King. She goes above and beyond to help her students succeed. Dominic wasn’t even technically one of her students but she took him under her wing and went out of her way to help him out in any way possible. She worked with him after school, giving up her time, to make sure he was successful. She is by far one of the best teachers we have come across. Thank you so much for making sure Dominic was getting everything he needed to get done and for being a great role model for him and I! Dominic Beck

Alecia Weigle: Mrs. Weigle had such a huge impact on Dominic during his middle school years. Without her and her guidance and friendship, Dominic would not have survived those years! She gave him a safe place to vent but also held him accountable. Thank you for not ever giving up on a kid who some pushed off to the side as not worth it! Dominic Beck

Lisa Ellingsen: Thank you Mrs E for always helping me grow and learn! I’ve had a fun year. Beckham Morrissey

Mrs. Janet Costello: Mrs. Costello - THANK YOU for being the BEST K teacher ever!!! I LOVE being in your class - I have grown and learned so much thanks to you! You are so patient, kind, and always so cheerful - I have so much fun in school! THANK YOU for being you and for giving me such a strong foundation in my education journey - I am so lucky to have you! :). Asha Dave

Mrs. Sarah Rowland: I really appreciated Mrs. Rowland for being cognisant of my son’s feelings with multiple family tragedies that occur. She was compassionate and caring without making him upset. I truly appreciated her keeping me informed and her kindness. (Brantley’s mom) Lydia Sitter

Ms. LIbby Deforest: Encourages our class to do good work and follow rules. For this we get special prizes. She makes class fun. Brantley Sitter

Mrs. Williams: I am writing to express my gratitude for the valuable education you have provided my child this past year. I admire your commitment and dedication towards teaching. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. I recognize that you expect the students to give their best effort when completing tasks in the classroom and with their homework assignments. You have been fair and patient with my child when it comes to his struggles by helping him to fully understand how to complete the homework assignments, and by giving him notes to follow. I am grateful for the experience and knowledge my child is receiving by having you as his teacher this year. I understand this year is a tough year and more is expected of him since this year is the bridge to middle school where even more independence is expected when completing tasks in the classroom. Again, I want to thank you for being a wonderful teacher and for everything you have taught my son this year. (St. Mary’s Dixon 5th Grade Family) Beth Baker

Rita Van Wassenhove: Thank you Mrs. V. You were my children’s favorite teacher at St. Mary Elementary and Junior High School in Dixon. Michael, Patrick, Mary and Thomas are all adults now. They still talk about your joyful music class. They value the way you included faithful life lessons and taught moral Christian values in each class. You are remembered as a caring teacher filled with Great Love.(Grateful Mother) Jeanne Powers

Matthew Bradney: Thank you for being the best English teacher ever!! Thomas Addington

Mrs. Babin: Thank you for helping me the two years I was in preschool. You are a wonderful person and I’m glad that you were my teacher. Thank you for being the best teacher. Annabella Eastwood

Mrs. Melissa Kyarsgaard: Thank you for not giving up on Aubrey and myself during this tough first actual school year for miss Aubrey-Jo. No matter how hard she may struggle, you help her push herself further than she will with me and that shows how independent she is and I cannot thank you enough for helping her strive to be the best version of herself no matter the struggle we may have in life. I appreciate the time and effort you take out of your daily teaching to make sure she is doing the best she can. Aubrey-Jo Zacharias

Danielle Andrews: You deserve it! Avery Reinhold

Chelsea Stuart: Mrs. Stuart, Thank you for being the teacher Keagan needed. You spent countless extra hours helping her after school and for that we are extremely grateful. You are one of the best! Keagan Bruins

Susan Bartel: We couldn’t ask for a better teacher for our kindergartners first year of school. You’re so informative and keep us knowing what’s going on in the classroom with pictures and stories to tell. From bringing in chicken eggs to taking them on trips and keeping them safe and comfortable during a tornado we couldn’t ask for better kindergarten teacher. They have learned so much from you over this past year. Thank you for all you do! Amelia Molina

Mrs. Harts: Mrs. Harts is nothing short of amazing! My daughter is beyond eager to go to school each day, and she has made the school transition seamless for her! I cannot thank her enough for all she has done and continues to do! We will be sad when the school year is over. Aubri Nares

Betsy Jones: Mrs. Jones, thank you for actually caring about us students. I’ll never forget my 5th grade year because of you. When I needed someone you were there, when anyone needs someone you’re there. Every teacher should be like you. Amboy is so lucky to have you. We love you! Joivvee Hirsch

Mrs. Tracy Kitzman: She has always been there for me and many other students and still is even though I graduated. I am so thankful she is apart of dps 170. She is one of the most caring people I know along with being a great teacher and always having resources available. Never once has she turned down a kid and always helps wherever needed. Shayla Bury

Karly Frey: You are amazing! Christopher Stehl

Leah Larson: Thanks for making Honors English fun! Barbara Shenefelt

Amy Doane: Thank you Mrs.Doane for being an amazing teacher. You are so considerate and understanding and a wonderful teacher. My daughter has learned so much this year from being in your class. You are not only a great teacher but an amazing person considering our split home schedule always including both parents and being supportive of my daughter anytime she needs it and there for her feelings. We love you so much and are so grateful Mckenzie Tanner

Dawn Frankfother: “Thank you Mrs. Frankfother for being so funny and nice! Thank you for teaching me how to read.” - Jack Tylkowski, St. Mary School Kindergarten - Dixon Jack Tylkowski

Mrs. Bealer: I can’t thank you enough for the teacher you were to Carter last year. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. You are a phenomenal teacher and I am so glad Carter had the chance to be in your class. Parker Hines

Taylor DeCrane: Thank you for being such a great teacher to Parker. He has come a long way this year and has excelled academically. I hope my other kids have you in the years to come! Parker Hines

Evan Thorpe: Thank you Coach Thorpe for always trusting me and pushing me to do better. Thank you for coaching me, I don’t know what kind of athlete I’d be without a coach like you. You’ve taught me discipline, consistency, and leadership. Dean Geiger

Marchet Harts: Dear Mrs. Harts, Thank you so much for being the BEST teacher for Paisley. She ADORES you so much and you have been such a wonderful impact on her life! She loves going to school and enjoys being a part of your class! A BIG THANK YOU to you and you are an amazing teacher! Paisley Boettcher

Susan Seggebruch: Thank you for always helping me learn and put a smile on my face. Briella Woods

Mrs. Beth Dir: Thank you for all you do! Your kindness, your patience, and all your help through this year will never be forgotten. Gabriel Dunn

Ms. Blakeslee: Thank you for helping Laurel build confidence and making the transition from Pre-K to Kindergarten safe and exciting. She always tells us the fun and silly things you do that make them laugh. We couldn’t have asked for a better teacher to start off her school career! Laurel H

Mrs. Kent: Thank you Mrs.Kent for being there for me when i felt sick or i was upset you have been there for me since day 1 of me being at this school after my dad past away i have had along path to get were i am today due to you you make me smile every day when i walk in that classroom i know thinks are better. thank you for being there when i was missing my dad. When ever i had something hurting me you told me tricks to help get rid of it. You always helped me with thinks i did not know how to do. Thank you for being you! Gracelynn Estes

Mrs. Martin Graber: The reason I picked my 5th grade teacher Mrs. Martin Graber was because she helped me evolve into the bright, young child I am today. The 2nd reason I picked her was because she was so kind, and easy going. I have gotten into a bit of trouble with her before but she always forgave me and that is the reason I picked her. Max Gingras

Marchet Harts: Words cannot express the gratitude I have for you! You have helped my daughter grow academically, socially, and emotionally so much this year and we know that would not be without the countless hours that you pour into your students. Thank you for everything you do. Haven Heller

Karen Harris: I cannot even begin to explain how appreciative we are for you! You have taken our little girls first year of learning and have launched her into countless successes. She absolutely loves coming to school and has a smile on her face every morning knowing she will see you. Thank you for all that you. Haven Heller

Mrs. Gasso: Thank you for helping me with language arts I always struggled with it and this year you have helped me a lot with punctuation and other things you helped me grow as a student and a person. You being on me and other students about turning in homework and getting good test scores just to see us do good in 7th throw high school thank you Mrs Gasso for improving my skills. Xavion Iverson

Miranda Dallas: Thank you for paying such close attention to our daughter and her needs. Thank you for loving her and being an amazing mentor for her! Marley Silva

Carie Ramirez: Thank you so much for your patience and dedication to your students. My son was not the easiest to get to class, but you were patient, helpful, and persistent. You helped guide him and truly made an impact on him that will be long lasting. Jamie Yeager

Kara Wade: Thank you for being kind and a fun teacher. GraceLynn Meinsma

Miss Harts: Miss Hart’s is amazing! She takes good care of children and is very helpful...I really love her. My name is Jesse Jr. And I have had her for yrs and I am glad I got to have her..I will be going on to kindergarten soon I wish I could have her..but I hope I have a good teacher like her..she helps me with my name and helps me learn thing. I hope she sees how awesome and amazing she really is. Jesse Coleman jr.

Kara Wade: You are kind, patient, understanding, and passionate. I’m thankful there are teacher’s like you. I feel blessed my son has you as a teacher. Thank you for becoming a teacher and thank you for all you do! Eric Holdren

Mrs. Brandi Spreeman: Thank you Mrs. Spreeman, for teaching me to love writing! Avery Storey

Mrs. Jacalyn Hiatt: Thank you for always having a joyful class! Avery Storey

Mrs. Jacalyn Hiatt: Thank you for teaching me how to draw great flowers and always having art class be so fun! Avery Storey

Ms. Heidi Palmer: I have learned a lot in your class. You make everything so much fun and you explain everything so well. Thank you! Avery Storey

Melissa Kyarsgaard: I can’t thank Mrs. Kyarsgaard enough for everything she has done for my daughter. She has pulled her out of her shell and is doing amazing work. Mrs. Kyarsgaard goes above and beyond for her students. Jillian Stange

Katherine Nolan: Thank you so much with all that you do for Charleston. It has been such a fun year watching his confidence grow. We appreciate everything you do! Charleston Whitson

Mrs. Rebecca Wilson: We thank you so much for all that you do for the kids, showing them how to be kind and compassionate students while helping them to excel academically. We could not be more thankful for YOU during this transition with a new school! You truly have been a blessing to Easton & his family! Easton Decker

Christa Moeller: Thank you for taking the time to help me succeed and grow this year. We appreciate it more than you know. Rylan O’Brien

Beth Dir: Bella absolutely adores you and talks about how great you are all the time! You’ve definitely made a impact on her. Annabella Rabe

Deirdre Mackay: I wanted to drop by this little note to tell you just how much you’re appreciated! I know that sometimes teaching a classroom full of 1st graders may seem like a thankless job.But all of the love, time, and long hours you invest in your students. I feel so grateful that i had you as my teacher this year. Thank you so much for everything you do each and every day. My appreciation for having you as my teacher is beyond words! You always have been someone I have looked up to and followed the example of. Thank you for always encouraging me to be my very best. Addison Galvan

Susan Seggebruch: Thank you for being a wonderful person and teacher to Averiana and Layton! Brightest Blessings to you and your family? Averiana Griffith

Mrs. Lindsey Kerley: My teacher has taught me how to make reading fun. I’ve learned new tricks in phonics to help me become a better reader. Mrs. Kerley finds fun ways to motivate us and then treats us to a fun activity. I’m so lucky to have a teacher who is so kind and willing to help me. Thank you for coming to our school and being a positive light in my education. Klara Valdez

Amy Doame: Thank you for always going above & beyond your job duties for Kambrya...We have had the Honor of both our girls in your class..Thank you for all your love & support..May God Bless you for your Huge & Warm Heart. Kambrya Billups

Corena Steinmeyer, LCSEA Ms. Corena, Thank you doesn’t seem enough for each and every day you help all students with special needs. Thank you for your hard work and endless love. Thank you for being our voice and understanding we are different, yet we are human. You are amazing! Thank you for helping me to grow into adulthood. Evan Zera

Michelle McDonnell: Thank you for getting Grayson the skills to help his speech! You have been a god send. Grayson Fritz

Mary Shippert: I am writing to express my gratitude for the valuable education you have provided my child the past tear. You have made such a positive impact on my child and every child that walks through your door. I recognize how much time and energy you put into your students. My child will forever consider you someone special in her life. I will forever be thankful that she was blessed to have you as her 4th grade teacher. Blake Foster

Palmer for being an amazing 3rd grade teacher at St Marys! William has learned to write the most incredible stories and it is all because of your passion for writing! Maggie Connors

Tasha Dowd: Tasha, You have brought so much to Micah’s life. He has learned so much more from you then just academics. He is so excited to go to school everyday and see his classmates and you. Thank you for all that you do!! Micah Hennings

Lisa Hoyle: Mrs. Hoyle is the best elementary school Teacher out there. I had her when I was in elementary and I’m in high school now. I always think about her she’s the best teacher I’ve had. Adrianna

Mrs. Stacey Kested: Thank you for all good times. I like when you teach me math. It’s so much fun! Jaxson Schreiner

Mrs. Kent: Dear Mrs.Kent, I am happy that you are my math teacher and I hope you are next year too. I enjoy learning math with you and learning math with you has made me learn faster than I probably ever could. You explain things very thoroughly and help me when I am stuck in a problem. You are very funny and make me laugh sometimes in class. My grades are B’s and I think it’s because of you! I think you helped me improve on my math skills. I am happy that I improved in my math and I love when you give us extra credit so we can improve our grade. I enjoy spending time with you in class and giving you a hug most of the time when I walk in or tell you something exciting - Jailyn Perez

Todd Matthew Sigel: Thank you for inspiring and helping me grow as a person. Without your selfless acts I wouldn’t be as successful as I am today, or where I will be in the future. You’ve shown me what I am capable of and is something I will always be grateful for. You are a great person and are always willing to help others. Sitting in the front row of your classroom in 6th grade changed my life for ever, Thank you. Abigail Peyton

Kalla Mahar: Thank you for being an understanding teacher and working one on one when needed! You’ve definitely have made learning fun this year! Stevie Philbrook

Mrs.Gasso: I thank Mrs. Gasso for being my favorite teacher because she is the first teacher that made me have to puss really really hard. Another reason why i thank Mrs. Gasso for being such a great teacher for me is that language arts was the class that I hated but when i meet Mrs. Gasso she made language arts one of my favorite classes to do and made me improve. One last reason that I like Mrs. Gasso as my sixth grade language arts teacher is that she could be mean at times but when you get to be around her in her class she isn’t the meanest person that you will meet in your life. Those are some of the reason’s why my favorite teacher was Mrs. Gasso. Elijah Robinson

Mrs Doane: Thank you for being patient kind and understanding! Kinsley loves you and talks about all the fun things you’ve done throughout the school year! We hope to have you in year to come for our sons as well! Love Sasha and Kinsley! Kinsley Welker

Lisa Ellingsen: I want to nominate Mrs. E, because she is the best teacher ever! She always made me feel smart and helped me whenever I needed it. She’s awesome! Luke Diehl

Melissa Kyarsgaard: Leeland has always had a rough time with a lot of trauma he has been through an this woman has always went above an beyond more than teacher much more a part of our family she’s just the best an couldn’t ask for a better person to be teaching my son. Leeland Roggy

Dana Goff: She really helped me figure out all the small details of literature and had such a great positive attitude. She is the most nicest teacher I’ve ever had. Nya Rodriguez

Mrs. Kukowski: I want to thank Mrs. Kukowski for being a fun loving teacher! My daughter came into kindergarten scared and a bit closed off. You opened the door to positive, creative, and new ways of thinking to build her skills for future classes! Having pieces of candy for rewards was the icing on the cake! Every day was fun for Ginevra! Thank you! Ginevra Marschang

Kelli Full: Kelli, I would like you to know how much your dedication meant to us as a family. The past four years have been amazing watching Gavin grow into the young man he is and become more independent and confident. It is so hard to believe he is graduating. You have done such a wonderful job!!! Thank you so much!!! Gavin Bird

Adam Landis: Thank you Mr. Landis for all the extra time and patience you have put in to helping Reed with math this year. Reed Miller

Mar’kelly McCoy: Thank you for making school a safe and fun place for Dylan!! You have made all the difference for him regarding his educational experience!! Words cannot express how grateful Adam and I are to have you in Dylan’s life!! Dylan Scuffham

Cassandra Burgess: Thank you for being the Teacher YOU ARE!You taught us more than our regular school studies. You taught us how to take charge of our own actions and start to become independent little pupils! Your discipline was hard at times but it meant you cared. I left 1st grade knowing I could always count on you! You would help me continuously throughout the following years with a smile or a consequence! Thanks Mrs Burgess for being a teacher! Mason Stover

Mackenzie Shipman: She is a great teacher and very sweet with the children! My daughter loves her! Regina Casas

Kristen Ports: Thank you for all your guidance and kindness that you have shown my daughter Esther Jones. First grade has been an amazing journey with your class! Esther Jones

Angel Barker: Thank you Mrs. Barker for a fantastic first grade year! We appreciate you! Tiffany Williams

Stephanie DeVries: Thank you so much for being the best kindergarten teacher. My daughter really loved having you. Anevay Dziudzek

Karen Haris: Thank you for taking your time with my sweet girl, Ellorah. She absolutely loves you and we appreciate all your hard work and dedication to teach these kids! Ellorah Hunsberger

Judith Breslin: Thank you so much for being a guided light through my son’s preschool year. Hudson quotes “thank you for always being so nice.” Our family is so thankful for you. Hudson Helfrich

Jen Sarno: Thank you so much for making preschool so comfortable for me. I was so nervous the first few days and I could count on you for a hug to get me through my day. Hudson Helfrich

Mrs. Page: Thank you for always making sure we are prepared for class and being patient with us. Thank you for helping us so much on math when you didn’t have to and thank you for not giving up on us when we gave up. I’m so glad you are my teacher and I hope I see outside of school sometimes during summer. I’m so grateful for you to be my teacher and I hope I see you somewhere when I’m older. Addyson Varga

Clara Thorpe: Thank you so much Ms. Thorpe! You have been such a positive role-model for my daughter this year. She talks about how you are always there with a listening ear, for that I super appreciate you!! She looks up to you and I know she’ll always remember your kindness toward her. Thanks for being such a great support and model to my daughter! Ruby Cervantez