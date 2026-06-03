The Dixon Historic Theatre first opened to the public in 1922, and there were many things that are the same today as back then; the terrazzo floors, the marble walls, the balcony seats, and the stairs that lead to them. One thing that has changed significantly is ticket prices! Back in the 1920s, a family of four could have easily come to see a show and spent less than a dollar on tickets and popcorn!

These days you can expect to pay as much as $100 per ticket to an event in Chicago, more if you account for gas, parking, food, drinks, etc. At The Dixon, we’ve always aimed to keep our prices affordable for our patrons with our average ticket being just $40—and most of our shows start at just $20. On top of that, we launched our “Pick 3” and “Pick 5” packages this year to give you an extra 20-25% off your order when you purchase the tickets all together for the shows you really want to see!

We’re happy to announce another cost-saving endeavor for the residents of Dixon; the Dixon Discount! With the Dixon Discount, residents of Dixon can enjoy any show at the Dixon Historic Theatre for as little as $10 and will never pay more than $20, even for our most premium shows! (like Slaughter coming on October 2nd!)

How does it work? We’ve set aside a limited number of seats for every public event happening at the theatre that cannot be purchased online and can only be sold by our Box Office at the theatre. To claim your tickets, Dixon residents will need to come to the theatre during posted Box Office hours, show a current photo ID with a Dixon address, and enjoy the same quality shows for less.

Questions about the Dixon Discount? Email info@dixontheatre.com or call our Box Office at 815-508-6324.

We’ll see you at the Dixon.

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com

Dixon Theatre logo