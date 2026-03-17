Dixon Historic Theatre Hosts Local Band Night on April 11!

We are excited to be hosting several local bands at the Dixon Historic Theatre on April 11th for a Local Band Night that we hope will grow into a regular event!

Starting off the night, we have JUNO, the newest band in our lineup, with members Chavela, Ethan, Iris, Kelis, and Reagan. They’ve played shows at SVCC’s Jerry Mathis Theatre, The Texas Lounge in Rockford, the Petunia Fest stage, and more!

Next up, we have Lady Strange, the Midwest Sleaze, Rock ’n’ Roll band from La Salle. Voted Junkyard Rock Stories’ #1 Up-And-Coming Artist of 2024, Lady Strange was formed in 2021 by guitarist Harley Meagher and bassist Aiden Hallett. They’ve already released two independent EPs, “Songs from the Gutter” and “Sex, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Joining the local bands next is Silvertung, the Mid-Atlantic Rock/Metal band, with their hits

“Never Too Late,” “Face The Music,” “You & Me,” “Done My Best,” and “You’re Fine.” They are joining our last band for a Midwest tour they very generously let The Dixon’s Local Band Night be a part of!

ALBORN is a powerhouse Alternative Metal band from the Midwest U.S., blending raw intensity with undeniable melodic hooks. They’re known for their blue-collar stage presence, sticky choruses, and high-energy performances. Alborn has toured and shared stages with Shinedown, Sevendust, Nonpoint, All That Remains, Buckcherry, Powerman 5000, and many more, steadily cementing their place among modern Rock’s rising heavyweights. Their debut EP Impairative (2020) earned them a spot on SiriusXM’s Octane channel and Rock radio nationwide. Follow-up singles like “Full Circle” and “Hindsight” kept the momentum building.

Join us on April 11th for an epic night of Rock with four great local bands you won’t want to miss! JUNO hits the stage at 7 p.m. sharp. Tickets are just $10. We’ll see you at The Dixon.

For more information, please contact:

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com

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