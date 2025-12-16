Water Castle Car Wash—Fast, Easy, and Royally Superior!

Get the finest clean in all the land – in just minutes! Here’s how it works:

Before Entering the Wash: Trucks must have an empty truck bed and hitches removed.

Entering the Wash:

Pull up to the gate and follow instructions on the screen. The attendant will help if needed.

After the gate opens, drive forward slowly, the attendant will guide you.

Wipers must be off, windows must be up.

Watch the attendant’s signals to put vehicle in NEUTRAL (N).

Take your hands off the wheel and foot off the brake for the entire wash.

Enjoy the scents and sights!

Exiting the Wash:

Wait for the green “GO” light on the sign at the end.

Then put your vehicle in Drive (D) and pull forward slowly.

Turn left to enter the FREE vacuum area.

That’s it – super fast and easy, and your car comes out royally clean!

Are you a Wash Club member yet?

A clean car:

Fights rust and stains

Holds its value longer

Keeps you safer with clear windows and lights

Shows the world you’ve got it together

Stay clean and save big with our VIP Member Club:

One low monthly fee covers all your washes

Wash up to once a day—ready whenever you are

Pays for itself in just ~2 single washes

Easy signup—continues monthly and cancel any time

Wash twice a month = membership covered. Wash every week = membership covered + 2 free washes on us. Wash more = more free washes on us.

Bottom line: you save, you protect, you impress, and you win.

We love our customers, see you soon!

Water Castle Car Wash

1661 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (779) 251-5068

watercastlecarwash.com

Email: hello@watercastlecarwash.com