Water Castle Car Wash—Fast, Easy, and Royally Superior!

Get the finest clean in all the land – in just minutes! Here’s how it works:
Before Entering the Wash: Trucks must have an empty truck bed and hitches removed.
Entering the Wash:
- Pull up to the gate and follow instructions on the screen. The attendant will help if needed.
- After the gate opens, drive forward slowly, the attendant will guide you.
- Wipers must be off, windows must be up.
- Watch the attendant’s signals to put vehicle in NEUTRAL (N).
- Take your hands off the wheel and foot off the brake for the entire wash.
- Enjoy the scents and sights!
Exiting the Wash:
- Wait for the green “GO” light on the sign at the end.
- Then put your vehicle in Drive (D) and pull forward slowly.
- Turn left to enter the FREE vacuum area.
That’s it – super fast and easy, and your car comes out royally clean!
Are you a Wash Club member yet?
A clean car:
- Fights rust and stains
- Holds its value longer
- Keeps you safer with clear windows and lights
- Shows the world you’ve got it together
Stay clean and save big with our VIP Member Club:
- One low monthly fee covers all your washes
- Wash up to once a day—ready whenever you are
- Pays for itself in just ~2 single washes
- Easy signup—continues monthly and cancel any time
Wash twice a month = membership covered. Wash every week = membership covered + 2 free washes on us. Wash more = more free washes on us.
Bottom line: you save, you protect, you impress, and you win.
We love our customers, see you soon!
