Open New Doors with GED and ESL Classes at Sauk Valley Community College

If earning your high school equivalency diploma or improving your English skills has been on your to-do list, now is the perfect time to begin. Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) is enrolling new students for its Adult Education GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, which begin January 20.

These free programs are designed to help adults reach their personal, academic, and professional goals. Each class offers a supportive environment led by experienced instructors who understand the unique challenges that adult learners face. Students receive encouragement, one-on-one guidance, and resources that make learning achievable and rewarding.

GED classes prepare adults to take the four required subject tests in language arts, math, social studies, and science. Participants develop academic skills while building the confidence needed to earn their diploma and pursue further education or career training. Many students choose to pursue college courses, technical programs, or employment opportunities that were previously out of reach.

ESL classes are available for adults who want to improve their English reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Lessons focus on practical, everyday communication and vocabulary that help students thrive in work, school, and the community. Classes are open to all levels, from beginners to advanced learners, and are taught in a welcoming and encouraging setting.

The Adult Education program at SVCC currently has openings for new GED students, and there is a particular need for additional enrollment in the evening ESL class held at the Dixon YMCA. Several orientation sessions will be held in January to register new students before the start of classes.

Both GED and ESL programs are completely free, offering an excellent opportunity to take meaningful steps toward education and personal growth.

To learn more or to register for an upcoming orientation, visit svcc.edu/adulted or call the Adult Education department at 815-835-6312. Sauk Valley Community College is here to help you open new doors and build a stronger future.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

