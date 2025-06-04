Meet Our Expert Behavioral Health Team — No Referral Required!

At our practice, we understand that navigating mental health care can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve made it easier than ever to access the support you need. No referral is needed to see any of our Behavioral Health providers, and you are not required to see our therapists to receive care from our psychiatric nurse practitioner team.

While our services are independent, we may recommend supportive, adjunct care as needed—always based on what’s best for you.

Morrison Community Hospital isproud to introduce five of our outstanding Behavioral Health specialists, each bringing unique experience, specialized training, and compassionate care to the individuals and families we serve.

Our Licensed Clinical Professional Counselors are Steve Braasch and Christina Lutz. Our Licensed Clinical Social Worker is Jessi West. Our Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner is Michelle Blackmer. And finally, the newest member on our team is Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Crystle Liebhart-Meggenberg. Our team serves children all the way up to geriatric patients.

We believe that mental health services should be accessible, flexible, and patient-centered. Whether you’re seeking therapy, psychiatric medication management, or a combination of the two, you’re in expert hands with our team.

Remember: No referral is needed, and you can choose the services that are right for you. Our therapists and psychiatric providers operate independently but work collaboratively when additional support could be beneficial.

Take the first step toward better mental health—on your terms.

To schedule an appointment with any of our Care Providers, just call 815-772-5567. The team is located in the Super Wash building at 657 Lincolnway in Morrison.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 N. Jackson St.

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com