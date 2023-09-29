CGH Home Nursing Earns 2022 SHPBestTM “Premier Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award

CGH Home Nursing has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers.

“SHP is very excited to have the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHPBest awards,” said Kevin Vogel, President of SHP. “We commend these organizations for their determination to provide top-notch care to the patients and caregivers that they serve.”

“Having home health services available for our patients is a great asset for CGH and for the communities we serve,” said Denise Wooden, MSN, RN, CDP, CRNI, and Director of CGH Home Nursing. “This award is based solely on patient input from our five-county service area and is a true measure of the excellent care our home nurses provide. To receive this honor from our patients for the sixth year in a row – and in the top 5% overall – is a wonderful tribute to the dedication and commitment of our staff. It truly is the greatest compliment we can receive.”

CGH Home Nursing cares for patients in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Carroll, and Bureau counties. The fully licensed and certified caregivers on the CGH Home Nursing team – including registered nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech pathologists, social workers, and home health aides – work directly with your physician to develop a personalized care plan, all in the comfort of your own home. For more information on CGH Home Nursing services, please call 815-622-0836 .

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists, at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps .

