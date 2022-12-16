Winter Burials: What to Know

For many areas of the country, including right here in the Midwest, the harsh winter weather brings many difficulties.

Despite the frigid temperatures and snowy conditions that occur during winter, funeral plans must continue. For families making such arrangements this time of year, one of the most common questions that comes up is how the cemetery might be able to handle a standard burial if the ground is covered with snow or is frozen solid.

During winter, most funeral services continue uninterrupted, but standard burials might have some challenges depending on the weather.

In years past, the ground needed to be thawed enough before a body could be properly buried. This means that grieving families and friends would have to wait long periods of time – sometimes months – before their loved one could be put in their final resting place. That isn’t as much of a problem these days. If the ground is frozen enough, the body can be kept in a refrigerated room or a special holding casket until the preparations are made at the gravesite.

Usually, the burials can still go on with little or no delay as current technology can make burial possible even if the ground is completely frozen. Special tools like jackhammers can pulverize the frozen soil and soften it up enough to where the grave can be dug. In extreme cases, the ground can be warmed with special ground thawers to loosen the dirt beneath the frost layer.

Hard, frozen ground and cold winter weather can present some hurdles, but most often, standard burials can go on in winter with little or no delays.

