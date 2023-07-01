Ukrainian refugees mingle with fellow community members at Petunia Fest

DIXON — Families from Ukraine joined other members of the Dixon community on Friday for the start of the Petunia Festival.

“It’s fun,” said Olesia Avramenko, who was on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn with her son, Vova, and others. “There’s a lot of games for children. Vova has a lot of presents.”

Vova, 8, said he enjoyed getting his face painted at the festival.

The fireworks, carnival and music were among the things Avramenko said she’s looking forward to enjoying at the Petunia Festival.

Avramenko and Vova are from Berislav, Ukraine, and have been in Dixon for a year. They, along with 13 other Ukrainian refugees, are sponsored by Dawn and Dave Summers of Dixon.

Doug Lee of Dixon is the sponsor for another seven Ukrainians — one family of five and a couple, he said.

Many of the Ukrainians sponsored by the Summers and Lee participated in an informal meet-and-greet on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn, walking around and mingling with the crowd.

Veronika Chernova arrived three months ago from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, and also is sponsored by the Summers. She said she’s happy to be here and to build a life in America.

“We like it here,” Avramenko said. “We can save our lives in America.”

Still, Ukraine always is in her heart, she said. “Victory for Ukraine.”