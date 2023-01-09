Dixon council approves funding for Safe Routes to School project

DIXON – The Dixon City Council approved its share of funding for a $2 million project to make improvements near Reagan Middle School to make walking routes safer for students and pedestrians.

In 2019, the city received a $200,000 Safe Routes to School grant to make safety upgrades in that area due to traffic concerns, especially where South Galena Avenue meets Division Street.

The federal Safe Routes to School program reimburses projects that aim to make areas more walk- or bike-friendly for students going to and from school, and funds are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project has grown to include nearby streets and will be coordinated around some road resurfacing. The city also did water main work along Division Street in 2021 in anticipation of the project.

Funding includes the grant, federal transportation dollars and $391,300 of motor fuel tax funds from the city, which the council approved during a special meeting Friday.

IDOT will handle the bidding process for the project, which is slated to start later this month, city Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

The goal is to begin construction in the spring, he said.

Galena Avenue will see sidewalk extensions from Division to West 10th streets, as well as new ramps, curbs, street markings and signage. There will be lighted signage at Patrick’s Court and Division.

Division Street and Fargo Avenue will get new sidewalks, curbs and repaved road with hot-mix asphalt. Street markings also will be improved to be more visible where Division Street becomes a one-way in front of Reagan Middle School and front parking is located.

Work also will be done to fill in patches of sidewalk on the east side of Hemlock Avenue and west side of Chestnut Avenue, both from Pine to Division streets. Walnut will have new sidewalk on the east side from Division to Ash Court.

Residents have voiced concerns about the Galena/Division intersection in the past, as there’s no turn lane, and visibility can be a problem with drivers rushing in that area.