May 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon schools gives the OK to install solar panels over summer

Business manager gives board more conservative estimate of savings from deal prior to vote

By Troy E. Taylor
This is the existing solar array at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. An energy consortium is proposing to install solar arrays at all the schools in exchange for becoming a partner in its power purchasing agreements.

This is the existing solar array at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. The district has entered into a power purchasing agreement, which includes the installation of solar panels at all the district's existing campuses. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools will allow the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of four buildings and on the grounds of a fifth campus after finalizing its power purchase and lease agreements with IEC Powered by Future Green.

Plans call for installation of the panels, provided free by Future Green parent Econergy, to begin this summer.

In making its final presentation to the board, business manager Marc Campbell provided a more conservative estimate of savings than the district had received during the initial proposal made in the fall. Figuring inflation rates of 2% a year over the 25-year term, the district expects savings of just over $1 million. The original estimate before the engineering survey was closer to $2 million.

Before the vote at the May 10 meeting, Campbell said the district cannot predict energy prices, regulation of the power industry or even technology beyond 10 years. But he said for those first 10 years, the district was on pretty solid footing.

Marc Campbell, business manager for Dixon Public Schools, briefs the board of education on expected revenues during a budget hearing on Wednesday.

Marc Campbell, business manager for Dixon Public Schools, briefs the board of education on expected revenues during a budget hearing on Wednesday. (Troy Taylor)

Of all the companies that approached the district, it was Future Green’s record of working with more than 400 schools on a variety of projects that made it the most attractive partner.

The solar panel installation is the third major step the district has taken to adopt greener energy consumption at the school, Campbell said. The first was the installation of LED lighting in its buildings. Then came the use of geothermal energy to cool the buildings.

After the solar panel, Campbell said the district is interested in exploring Econergy’s buses-to-grid infrastructure, which is about using solar energy to charge electric buses.

Dixon Public SchoolsDixonEducationPremium
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.