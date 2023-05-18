Dixon schools gives the OK to install solar panels over summer

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools will allow the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of four buildings and on the grounds of a fifth campus after finalizing its power purchase and lease agreements with IEC Powered by Future Green.
Plans call for installation of the panels, provided free by Future Green parent Econergy, to begin this summer.
In making its final presentation to the board, business manager Marc Campbell provided a more conservative estimate of savings than the district had received during the initial proposal made in the fall. Figuring inflation rates of 2% a year over the 25-year term, the district expects savings of just over $1 million. The original estimate before the engineering survey was closer to $2 million.
Before the vote at the May 10 meeting, Campbell said the district cannot predict energy prices, regulation of the power industry or even technology beyond 10 years. But he said for those first 10 years, the district was on pretty solid footing.
Of all the companies that approached the district, it was Future Green’s record of working with more than 400 schools on a variety of projects that made it the most attractive partner.
The solar panel installation is the third major step the district has taken to adopt greener energy consumption at the school, Campbell said. The first was the installation of LED lighting in its buildings. Then came the use of geothermal energy to cool the buildings.
After the solar panel, Campbell said the district is interested in exploring Econergy’s buses-to-grid infrastructure, which is about using solar energy to charge electric buses.