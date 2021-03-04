November 28, 2023
Hearing Thursday for Deer Grove man charged with misdemeanor DUI in fatal head-on

By Kathleen A. Schultz
MORRISON – A Deer Grove man is charged with misdemeanor DUI drugs in the wake of an Oct. 21 head-on crash that killed the head of Astec Mobile Screens in Sterling.

Alan E. Thompson, 49, has his first hearing Thursday morning in Whiteside County Court.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thompson was was northbound on state Route 40 at Green River Bridge north of Osage Road around 5:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck the southbound vehicle being driven by Timothy D. Gonigam, 58 of Walnut.

Gonigam died at the scene; Thompson was treated at OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center for serious, unspecified injuries.

Court charging documents do not specify the type of drug investigators say was involved.

Gonigam worked for Astec Mobile Screens for 37 years, starting when it was Production Engineered Products in Walnut; he was president and general manager at the time of his death.

