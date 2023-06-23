Preserving culture: Rosbrook Studio in Dixon raising funds to purchase building, make structural repairs

DIXON – Rosbrook Studio is raising funds to buy its historic building downtown, make needed structural repairs and create a center for promoting arts culture in the community.
The studio has operated as a music and arts venue run on donations and volunteers for more than a decade upstairs at 107 S. Peoria Ave. The building has a rich history of musical performances and events during the past 150 years, Rosbrook member and local musician Kathy Cecchetti said.
“Rosbrook is part of the footprint of the downtown Dixon synergy for the arts.”— Kathy Cecchetti, member of Rosbrook Studio
During an inspection in February, one of the overhead beams was found to be bowing, and although a temporary support was installed, building had to close.
“We thought it was tragedy,” Cecchetti said. “We thought we were done.”
The group was given the opportunity to buy the building from the new owner and is looking to raise about $250,000 to cover the purchase as well as the needed repairs.
The building was formerly owned by Ken Novak, who ran C&N Supply on the ground level for 27 years before his passing in July 2021 after fighting stage III esophageal cancer.
The building was sold in the spring to Dixon property owner Kris Brantley. Novak’s son-in-law Doug Hicks is moving C&N Supply to 1546 state Route 26.
Cecchetti said they are grateful to Brantley for the opportunity to bring an art center to town.
The organization is in the process of gaining a 501 c3 nonprofit status, and it hopes to receive that in the next six weeks or so for the community fundraising campaign.
Those interested in donating in the meantime can reach out by message on the Rosbrook Studio Facebook page.
The organization has worked with the city, the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, and the Dixon Historic Theatre on venues for shows while the building has been closed.
If successful with the fundraising, the upstairs would remain as concert space and the main level would be an arts center and possibly house a tenant, such as folk art consignment, a coffeehouse or an after-school program space for art and music.
It’s about preserving the ethos, the foundation of spirit and culture of the Rosbrook, Cecchetti said.
“Rosbrook is part of the footprint of the downtown Dixon synergy for the arts,” Cecchetti said. “We want to be part of what continues to attract people to our community.”
Historic artifacts and photos are on display at the studio, and Cecchetti said they found tickets from events dating back to 1913.
“Musicians say it’s like playing with ghosts up there,” she said.
Rosbrook is a place created by the community for the community, she said.
“We are a really grateful group with peaceful, inclusive intentions for the community,” she said. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world, and what we can do is to take care of our community with the arts.”