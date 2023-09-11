September 11, 2023
Gate failure on Upper Dam in Rock Falls creating havoc with water levels

By Kathleen A. Schultz
A “mechanical failure” at the Upper Dam in Rock Falls has sent water levels above the dam plummeting and caused water levels below the dam to swell, as pictured here in this photo taken by a city worker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

A “mechanical failure” at the Upper Dam in Rock Falls has sent water levels above the dam plummeting and caused water levels below the dam to swell, as pictured here in this photo taken by a city worker Monday morning. (Provided by the city of Rock Falls)

ROCK FALLS – A “mechanical failure” at the Upper Dam has sent water levels above the dam, including at Oppold Marina in Sterling, plummeting, while water levels below the dam are beginning to swell.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which owns the dam, is investigating the failure, which has caused some gates to lower, Rock Falls reported on its Facebook page.

The failure is making it impossible to regulate water levels.

Inspectors are set to arrive around noon Monday, and more information will be provided as it becomes available, IDNR Director of Communications Jayette Bolinski said.

The IDNR spent several days making repairs on the dam in mid-July; it’s not yet known if that work bears any relation to the mechanical failure, she said.

Because of the low river level, for now Oppold Marina is closed to most boat launches, depending on the type and size of the boat, Executive Director Larry Schultd said.

