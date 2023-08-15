Tonight’s Culver’s sales will help Rock Falls High kids make a trip to Europe

ROCK FALLS – The Culver’s restaurant at 1901 Harley Drive, next door to Walmart, is holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight to help a couple of dozen Rockets have a blast in Europe.

The Rock Falls High students will be helping serve Culver’s food and custardy treats, and bussing tables.

The trip will be an experience of a lifetime, and the kids, who have been making payments on their travel, still need about $2,000 to make the dream a reality.

At least 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the effort; if sales hit $4,500 or more, that rises to 20%.