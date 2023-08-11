22Mohawks new local chapter gives its first therapy dog to an Illinois vet in Sterling

STERLING – It was a bit of a historic day in Sterling on Friday as the 22Mohawks Pups for Vets program gave its first Illinois dog, Ice, to Chicago-area veteran David Martinez.

Retired Army Sgt. Floyd Dunn, 36, of Sterling, is working with the Massachusetts-based veterans suicide prevention group to bring its services to the state, to help Illinois veterans get the support they need.

As part of the Pups for Vets program, Dunn, who was in the Army for eight years, is working with Sterling/RockFalls dog trainer Mushy Cookie K9. They pair rescue dogs with veterans like Martinez, who will help train them to be their companions, all free of charge.

Army veteran David Martinez and Fanny Lopez greet their new therapy dog Ice Friday in Sterling. Sgt. Floyd Dunn of Sterling helped bring the pup to Martinez, as part of the nonprofit 22Mohawks veterans suicide prevention group, which thanks to Dunn now has a chapter in Illinois. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Martinez was chosen to be the first recipient, and the exchange was made at the American Legion.

Go to 22mohawks.com and click on Pups for Vets for an application and information on the program.

The new 22Mohawks’ Illinois chapter’s first public fundraising event is a 5K run to battle veteran suicide prevention, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at New Life Lutheran Church, 702 W. Lynn Blvd.

The cost to participate is $30. There will be live music, Sweet Butts cotton candy will be sold and pizza will be provided.

Sgt. Floyd Dunn, with daughter Rayne, 2, and son Gabriel, 6, is spearheading a 22 Mohawks Pups for Vets program for the state of Illinois. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Dunn organized the 5K and also is bringing other 22Mohawks events to the area, including a tandem parachute jump.

The jump, involving 10 veterans chosen by lottery, will take place Sept. 3 at Rochelle Municipal Airport. Those interested can register for the lottery also by clicking on the events tab at 22mohawks.com. Civilians can participate for a fee.

Go to donorbox.org/22mohawks-illinois to donate to the new chapter; contact Dunn at 815-716-1380 or floyddunn3@gmail.com to sponsor 22Mohawk Illinois events, or for information.