U.S. Rep. Sorensen addresses drug costs, vets care during town hall

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen addressed several topics during a telephone town hall Tuesday ranging from prescription drug costs and veterans care to the national debt ceiling and law enforcement training.

Sorensen, a Moline Democrat, answered questions from constituents from throughout the 17th District, including Morrison, Moline, Canton, Peoria, Bloomington, Rockford and Mendota.

Several concerns were related to medical costs, including having to choose between paying for medications or paying bills. Sorensen said one of his main priorities is to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Sorensen recently introduced the Stop Games Act, which aims to make it easier for cheaper generic drugs to be approved without being held up by petitions meant to delay the process.

The Stop Games Act cracks down on “sham” citizen petitions, which big pharmaceutical companies file to slow down the Food and Drug Administration approval process for competing generic drugs, Sorensen said

“We’ve got to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” he said.

A few people raised concerns about what happens if Congress doesn’t raise the federal debt ceiling and how that will effect certain aid services including food stamps and other food assistance programs.

Republican leaders are using the debt issue to reduce funding for Medicare, Social Security and veterans care, and to create an economic crisis “for the sole purpose of being able to win the election next year,” Sorensen said.

Local economies will suffer if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, and “it’s going to hurt a lot of people here at home,” he said.

He also said he plans to advocate for additional support for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, benefits in the next Farm Bill.

“A lot of people in our district are worried about where their next meal will come from,” he said.

Sorensen is the first openly LGBTQ person elected to represent Illinois at the federal level and is a member of the New Democrat Coalition. He serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.