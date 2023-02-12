Fashion show was highlight of Sauk Valley Bridal Fair

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Bridal Fair was Sunday at Northland Mall. It was an opportunity for couples to view the wares and services of vendors of wedding services before taking the plunge.

Among the dozens of vendors were offerings in cosmetics, food, flowers, photography, music, planning and honeymoon destinations.

In addition, the fair included a fashion show of the latest styles in groom and bridal wear from three area stores: Selmi’s Formal Wear, Savy’s Chic Bridal and CaroLitza’s.

The event was sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings and Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness on the Rock.

Judy Gieson, senior sales director in Sterling, assists those inquiring about Mary Kay Cosmetics during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Northland Mall. who was a vendor at the Bridal Fair. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News)

Savy's Chic Bridal was a vendor participating in the fashion show at the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday at Northland Mall. Savy's is owned by Savanna Egan and is located at 111 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

Autry Prior appears on the runway in bridesmaid wear on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)