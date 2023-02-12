Fashion show was highlight of Sauk Valley Bridal Fair

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Bridal Fair was Sunday at Northland Mall. It was an opportunity for couples to view the wares and services of vendors of wedding services before taking the plunge.
Among the dozens of vendors were offerings in cosmetics, food, flowers, photography, music, planning and honeymoon destinations.
In addition, the fair included a fashion show of the latest styles in groom and bridal wear from three area stores: Selmi’s Formal Wear, Savy’s Chic Bridal and CaroLitza’s.
The event was sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings and Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness on the Rock.