February 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Fashion show was highlight of Sauk Valley Bridal Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Models taking part in the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair fashion show pose with Katy Selmi (front row, second from the left) on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Northland Mall in Sterling. Back row, from left: Makenzie Duhon, MaryKay Downs, Jaylee Dugger, Lily Willett, Tate Downs, Justin Null, Andrew Downs; front row, from left: Autry Prior, Katy Selmi, Gianna Eidola, Jason Johns, and Blake Holbrook.

Models taking part in the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair fashion show pose with Katy Selmi (front row, second from the left) on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Northland Mall in Sterling. Back row, from left: Makenzie Duhon, MaryKay Downs, Jaylee Dugger, Lily Willett, Tate Downs, Justin Null, Andrew Downs; front row, from left: Autry Prior, Katy Selmi, Gianna Eidola, Jason Johns, and Blake Holbrook. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Bridal Fair was Sunday at Northland Mall. It was an opportunity for couples to view the wares and services of vendors of wedding services before taking the plunge.

Among the dozens of vendors were offerings in cosmetics, food, flowers, photography, music, planning and honeymoon destinations.

In addition, the fair included a fashion show of the latest styles in groom and bridal wear from three area stores: Selmi’s Formal Wear, Savy’s Chic Bridal and CaroLitza’s.

The event was sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings and Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness on the Rock.

Judy Gieson, senior sales director in Sterling, assists those inquiring about Mary Kay Cosmetics during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Northland Mall. who was a vendor at the Bridal Fair.

Judy Gieson, senior sales director in Sterling, assists those inquiring about Mary Kay Cosmetics during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Northland Mall. who was a vendor at the Bridal Fair. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News)

Savy's Chic Bridal was a vendor participating in the fashion show at the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday at Northland Mall. Savy's is owned by Savanna Egan and is located at 111 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon.

Savy's Chic Bridal was a vendor participating in the fashion show at the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Sunday at Northland Mall. Savy's is owned by Savanna Egan and is located at 111 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

Autry Prior appears on the runway in bridesmaid wear on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair.

Autry Prior appears on the runway in bridesmaid wear on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling during the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

Blake Holbrook models groom's formal attire on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling as part of the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair.

Blake Holbrook models groom's formal attire on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling as part of the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

SterlingWedding
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois