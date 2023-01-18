January 18, 2023
Sauk Valley Wedding Expo will be Feb. 5 at Northland Mall in Sterling

By Shaw Local News Network
Runway models Ellie Kested and Sam Nieswander display a maroon ensemble as part of the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo held on Sunday at Northland Mall in Sterling.

Runway models Ellie Kested and Sam Nieswander display a maroon ensemble as part of the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo held last year at Northland Mall in Sterling. The 2023 event will be Sunday, Feb. 3. (Photo provided by Katy Selmi)

STERLING — The annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Northland Mall, located on state Route 2.

Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock are sponsoring the expo, which is designed to help couples plan the perfect wedding in one stop.

There will be a fashion show along with exhibits on photography, flowers, tuxedos, dresses and everything and the other elements that go into having that special day.

Admission is free. Each couple that registers could win prizes, including gift certificates to use at the vendor of their choice valued at $50, $100 and $250.

For information, contact Kelly Null, 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.

