Sauk Valley Wedding Expo will be Feb. 5 at Northland Mall in Sterling

STERLING — The annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Northland Mall, located on state Route 2.

Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock are sponsoring the expo, which is designed to help couples plan the perfect wedding in one stop.

There will be a fashion show along with exhibits on photography, flowers, tuxedos, dresses and everything and the other elements that go into having that special day.

Admission is free. Each couple that registers could win prizes, including gift certificates to use at the vendor of their choice valued at $50, $100 and $250.

For information, contact Kelly Null, 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.