First woman named board chair in CGH Medical Center’s 113-year history

STERLING - Dr. Marcia Jones has made a milestone in CGH Medical Center history as the first woman chair of the hospital board of directors.

Jones, who practices family medicine, has worked at CGH for 21 years and served on the board for 11 years.

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I am deeply humbled,” Jones said in a news release. “I hope it encourages others to continue to reach for the stars. Being the ‘first woman’ highlights that more work needs to be done to promote and normalize gender and leadership diversity in all industries. That being said, as a Jamaican American, I am proud that CGH has a culture that supports and nurtures inclusivity and diversity, and I look forward to many others like myself in this leadership role.”

Jones served as the medical staff president from 2012 to 2016, chair of the Institutional Review Board and Quality Committee, and a member of the hospital’s Planning Committee.

Her vision includes CGH being the first choice for healthcare in the Sauk Valley area.

“We will continue to recruit and retain a talented, highly skilled, compassionate workforce that will provide exceptional care for our patients,” she said. “I also see us continuing to foster local partnerships and utilizing resources to advance healthcare equity.”

CGH, like many other hospital and healthcare boards, faces many ongoing challenges.

“We are up against personnel shortages and workforce burnout, financial challenges, and a backlog of deferred healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Nevertheless, everyone at CGH genuinely cares about doing what is best for our patients, and this will continue to be our priority.”

Board member Mary Jean Derreberry said they are so proud of Jones.

“She has been a great leader as a physician for CGH Medical Center for many years, and I have faith that she will be a great leader for our board of directors,” she said. “I know that she will guide us to always make decisions that provide the best patient experience for our customers.”

The board also includes Scott Wolber, John Benson, Nancy Rasmussen, Dr. Shawn Hanlon, Dr. Thomas King, Dr. Jeffrey LeMay, Andy Moore, Heather Sotelo and John Van Osdol.

Jones lives in Sterling with her spouse, Willis, and they have four sons. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, gardening and reading.