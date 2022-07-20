Sterling Public Schools announces regular board meeting dates

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools announced its schedule of regular meetings of the board of education for the 2022-23 school year.

The board meets 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays at the Sterling High School library.

A closed executive session takes place before each regular meeting.

Meeting dates are: Aug. 10, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24 and June 28.

The board spotlights one of its schools at one meeting during the course of the calendar year. The first will be Oct. 26 when it focuses on Lincoln School, an elementary building at 1501 E. Sixth St, that serves a little more than 300 students in grades 3 through 5.

Challand Middle will be in January, Jefferson in February, Franklin-Washington attendance center in April and Sterling High School in May.

The board also scheduled its committee meetings for the coming school year.

The Education Committee will meet 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of odd-numbered months. Julie Zuidema is the chairwoman, and Cisco Puentes and Pam Capes are also members.

The Facilities-Transportation-Finance Committee will be 8 a.m. on Tuesday prior to a board meeting. Julie Aitken is the chairwoman, with Sarah Alvarez-Brown and Capes serving as members.

The Community Relations Committee will meet at noon on the Monday the week prior to a board meeting in even-numbered months. Savannah Mussington is the chairwoman with Steve Brenner and Capes serving as members.

The board also said that all meetings will be accessible to persons with disabilities. People planning to attend who need special accommodation should contact the district office at 815-626-5050 no later than the day prior to the meeting date.