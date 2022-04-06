New structure empowers Sterling students at recess

STERLING — Disputes between elementary-grade students are settled within the count of 3 in games of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”
Stenciling in racing lanes and more four-square courts have also reduced conflict, simply by offering more designated play areas.
Sterling Public Schools has reduced bullying at its elementary schools by adding more structure and conflict resolution, say two principals: Liz Engstrom at Washington and Cindy Frank at Lincoln.
The two shared a rundown of their initiative to establish peaceful playgrounds during a presentation to the district’s board of education during the regular meeting on March 23.
“It’s become a safer place to play,” said Frank.
It’s also kept kids more active. Time spent arguing about “rules” for particular games is no longer wasted. Kids can experiment on new rules for games without long, drawn-out arguments; in that sense, granting them more empowerment. Waits for an opportunity at the four-square court are reduced. Striped lanes on the pavement have created a sprint track.
“More time is devoted to play,” Frank said. “Rules are established. There’s more to do.”
Since 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advocated that schools provide more structure to recess activities with the aim of creating an environment supportive of physical activity. If offers a guide on how schools can evaluate current offerings, make recommendations on structure, and evaluate whether those changes are reaching the desired effect.
There are also within the discipline of physical education various approaches to adding playtime strategies that have been developed and adopted over the past two decades.
For Sterling schools, the time was right. After the COVID-19 lockdowns, students in Grades 3 to 5 essentially needed to be shown how to play together again. Restrictions during the pandemic meant students in that age group missed an important opportunity in earlier grades to learn positive interactions.
“It lessened anxiety,” Engstrom said. “It gave them an explicit way to have interactions.”
She said students were instructed in this common language and practices.
Implementing the program required pairing of a school counselor with a physical education instructor, both to monitor the activity and provide students with the tools they need to police themselves. At Washington, it was counselor Jenny Dykeman and PE teacher Michael Hart; at Lincoln, it was counselor Carly Rogridguez and PE teacher Brenda Gould.
The schools re-envisioned their playground space, designing new play areas. It also meant providing the proper equipment for certain activities. There was more to it than just insisting on using “Rock, Paper, Scissors” to resolve conflict.
The principals said there had to be consistency from playground supervisors, reinforcing the main tenants for a peaceful playground.