Letter: Support Corey Reuter for Dixon Township road commissioner

We have lived in White Oaks subdivision for 19 years and have enjoyed very good service from the road crews from the township.

Corey Reuter and his crew have done a great job maintaining the roads not just for our subdivision but throughout the township. He is constantly improving all the roads in the township from getting trees off the roads after storms, paving, grinding trees, improving ditch lines and other preventable maintenance items.

Our roads in the winter are plowed and salted, leaving no doubt about the roads being safe for travel on the way to work. Corey understands the importance of this being a full-time position and really puts in the time needed. I highly recommend Corey Reuter for Dixon Township road commissioner.

Tom Wilson,

Dixon