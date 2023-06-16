Touch a Truck, a fishing derby, a carnival ... offered this weekend

Live music starts off the weekend followed by trucks, carnival fun and a fishing derby.

Here are 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. ‘Eagles’ Have Landed: If you like the Eagles, you’ll want to swoop into Mt. Morris on Friday night to the second installment of the Jamboree Concert Series for Heartache Tonight - an Eagles tribute band. The music starts at 7 p.m. The Mt. Morris Let Freedom Ring Committee will be serving hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips, pop, water and cookies at 6 p.m. Grandpa’s ice cream truck will be there, too. Bring a blanket or chair and join the fun on the historic campus in the center of the village, just two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.

2. Folk Tunes: Jay Vonn, a local favorite playing American/Folk, will perform 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Music at the Square at John Dixon Park. This season’s free performances run through Aug. 25, and are sponsored by Midland States Bank, with additional support provided by Culver’s and Pest Control Consultants-Illinois! #musicatthesquare #localmusic #dixonil #weekendvibes

3. Touch-a-Truck: The Sterling Park District’s Touch-a-Truck event is 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Bethel Reformed Church parking lot (across the street from Duis Center). This is a free event.

4. Cast a Line: The Prophetstown Police Department’s 17th annual Dick Brown Fishing Derby will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Prophetstown State Park. There will be three age groups: 0-6, 7-10 and 11-14, with a variety of great prizes for all participants. This year, there’s even an opportunity to wrestle a police officer for a donut! All anglers will need to register, and a parent or guardian’s signature is required. Forms are available at the police department or on the morning of the event.

5. Festivities in Polo: The 57th Polo Town & Country Days run through Sunday in downtown Polo. Megapasses for the carnival are $60. Single-day passes are $25 Friday and Sunday. New this year will be dinner under the festival tent from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment and dinner in the shade. The P&C Little Rascals Petting Zoo will be outside the festival tent from 1 to 3 p.m. The Father’s Day Grande Parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by the band Just 4 Fun playing live in the festival tent at 1:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit PoloDays.org.

• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.