Fulton softball beats top-seeded Morrison, earns back-to-back IHSA regional titles for the first time

Fulton celebrates their 9-5 win over Morrison Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Leading top-seeded Morrison by four runs in the fifth inning, Fulton opted to intentionally walk Elle Milnes to load the bases with just one out after she hit a home run earlier in the game.

The decision paid off.

The Fillies hit into an inning-ending double play, and they could get no closer in Friday’s postseason matchup.

It was just one of multiple timely plays the Steamers made in a 9-5 win to earn the Class 1A Newman Regional title.

It was Fulton’s third regional title as they went back-to-back for the first time in school history. The Steamers (19-10) advanced to face a red-hot Orangeville (29-5), which beat Galena 4-1, in Tuesday’s Eastland Sectional semifinals at 4:30.

“We did it all together, and that’s what’s so special about the whole team aspect of it,” said Jessa Read, who pitched a complete game. “We brought our hits. We played them earlier on in the season and we lost 4-1.

Fulton’s Jessa Read winds up for a pitch against Morrison Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

“We carried that with us as we wanted revenge on them. They’re our neighbors, and we’ve always had that little rivalry with them.”

Both teams had big hits, but it was defense and cleaner play that helped make the difference for Fulton. A Morrison (19-7) runner was caught stealing with two outs and Allie Anderson at the plate, and a double play ended the game with two Fillies runners on. Morrison also had hitters called out due to leaving the batter’s box early and touching home plate.

Belle Curley (one RBI) led Fulton with four hits, and Wrenn Coffey drove in two. Haley Smither (one RBI) tripled, and Zoe Kunau had three hits.

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau rounds third to score against Morrison Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Everyone put together something that was so special and really made a difference,” Read said. “They lost a lot of momentum, and that was key to the game.”

Fulton came back after Milnes’ home run put Morrison up 2-0 after one inning. Read limited the damage, scattering 11 hits and three walks with three strikeouts. She ended the third inning with a strikeout to leave two runners in scoring position as Fulton led 4-2.

“Those double plays, getting out with runners on base and the possibility for them to maybe even tie up the game was so special,” Read said. “They are a strong team, and we knew that going in they could all hit the ball.”

Fulton scored six runs (four earned) against Morrison starting pitcher Ava Duncan, who was out of school with an illness Thursday. She had three strikeouts in four innings pitched. Caylee Bramm went the final three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits.

“We just really played together,” Curley said. “Back-to-back regional champs now. We knew we could do it, we knew we wanted to strive for that title.”

Fulton’s Belle Curley throws the ball in from left against Morrison Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read recorded her 100th strikeout of the season and tied Fulton’s single-season school record with a 16th win in the circle.

“She’s just been pitching her heart out,” Curley said. “She’s done a lot for us, and we wouldn’t be here without her. We’re very proud of her and everything she’s accomplished this season.”

Morrison made things interesting in the sixth inning when Duncan launched a three-run home run to make it 8-5. Anderson led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk before a flyout and double play abruptly ended the game.

“I was confident going into today that we could put the ball in play,” Morrison coach Larry Rice said, “but we had several fielding errors today.

“My starting pitcher, Ava Duncan, was coming off sickness. ... Not to make excuses, but that definitely hurt us a little bit. ... She wasn’t 100% today, but she fought and then came out and had a great hit and scored some runs.”

Morrison’s Elle Milnes is congratulated after hitting a two-run homer against Fulton Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

He said Fulton just played a better game and limited his team’s chances.

“They’ve gotten stronger, and not that we haven’t, but they played the tighter game today.

“I’m proud of my girls and sad to lose five seniors.”

Fulton coach Derek Germann said Read is a special pitcher.

“She’s emotionless,” he said. “There’s just a lot of positives about a kid that understands what it means to work.”