COLUMN: Dixon’s Reagan Run takes on new meaning for scholarship winner

When you grow up around here, the Reagan Run 5K is just one of those summer staples you always hear about. It is a massive community tradition, a challenge, and honestly a pretty exhausting way to spend a morning.

But this year, the Reagan Run took on a completely new meaning for me. Winning the Reagan Run Scholarship is an incredible honor, and it has given me a chance to reflect on what this race, and this community, really mean to me as I get ready to graduate.

​I’ve always been involved in sports, especially track and field. Running has been a massive part of my high school experience. There is something unique about pushing your physical limits, whether you are competing in a short sprint or pacing yourself through a longer distance. But anyone who runs knows that it isn’t just about the physical training. It is a mental game, too. It teaches you how to keep going when your lungs are burning and everything inside you is telling you to slow down. That kind of discipline is something I take with me off the track too, whether I’m working on a business project or studying for a tough exam.

​That is why a community event like the Reagan Run is so special. It brings people together from all walks of life, serious athletes trying to hit a personal record, families running together, and neighbors cheering from the sidewalks. When you are out on the course, you feel this massive wave of energy from the crowd. It reminds you that you aren’t just running a race by yourself; you are part of a community that shows up and supports one another.

​Being a part of the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) class this past year has opened my eyes to that community support even more.

The CEO program is all about learning how to think like an entrepreneur, taking risks, and connecting with local leaders. It pushes you out of your comfort zone, much like a hard workout does. Through the class, I’ve had the chance to meet so many local business owners and mentors who genuinely want to see the younger generation succeed. Seeing how much the community invests in us makes receiving a scholarship connected to a major local tradition like the Reagan Run 5K feel even more meaningful.

​This $500 scholarship is going to be a huge help as I take my next steps toward college. Going to school to study environmental sciences is a big transition, and every bit of support helps ease the burden of books, tuition, and getting settled into a new environment. It feels like a bridge between the hard work I’ve put in here at home and the goals I want to achieve in the future.

​Looking back on my time in high school, it’s the combination of sports, the CEO class, and local traditions that have really shaped who I am. They taught me that success doesn’t just happen overnight. It comes from showing up every day, putting in the work, and relying on the people around you when things get tough.

​I am incredibly grateful to the facilitators, the businesses, and everyone involved with the Reagan Run 5K for investing in my future. This scholarship isn’t just financial help; it’s a reminder of where I come from and a motivation to keep pushing forward, no matter how long or challenging the road ahead might look.

The Reagan Run might only last a single morning every summer, but the impact of this community’s support is something that will stay with me for a really long time.

I hope to see you all at the start line or out cheering along the course of the Reagan Run 5K happening on Saturday, July 4. Get registered at www.reaganrun.com.

Owen Belzer is a 2026 Dixon High School graduate and Reagan Run Scholarship winner.