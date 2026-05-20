Amboy schools’ sports pass fee going up

The cost of all-sports passes for the Amboy School District is going up, but tech and registration fees for students will remain the same for the 2026-27 school year.

The Amboy all-sports individual pass will be $150 for the 2026-27 school year, and an all-sports family pass will be $190.

For the 2025-26 year, the individual pass was $110, and the family pass was $150. The Golden Discount pass, for adults 62 and older, is $55 and remains the same.

The Amboy School Board voted on the fee schedule for the 2026-27 school year at its May 13 meeting.

“Those haven’t been raised in eight years, and it’s still a pretty good deal,” said Joshua Nichols, Amboy School District superintendent.

The 2026-27 fee schedule keeps registration and technology fees stable.

“We have not raised our fees at the district level, like tech fees and registration fees, for at least eight years. We’ve held those the same, and we are recommending holding them the same again. Individual class fees, for materials, may go up,” Nichols said.

The board heard a first reading of the 2026-27 student handbook.

“We get an update from the Illinois Principals’ Association, and we look at what they are recommending. We make sure our handbooks are staying up to date. Not a lot of changes this time around; we’ve had plenty the last few years,” Nichols said.

While districts are awaiting the outcome of Illinois Senate Bill 2427, legislation moving through the Illinois General Assembly and backed by Gov. JB Pritzker that establishes a framework for the use of wireless devices in public and charter schools, Nichols said Amboy has a wireless device use policy in place.

“At the high school, they are allowed to have them during passing periods and at lunch. During classroom time, they are supposed to be put in a box in the front of the classroom, which is secured, so they don’t have them during instructional time. We started that this year, and it has been very successful. Generally, it’s gone very well,” Nichols said.

At the junior high school, students are not allowed to have wireless devices during class, and wireless devices are supposed to be kept in lockers during instructional time.