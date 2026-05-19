Rath marks 40-year milestone with Carroll County USDA Farm Service Agency

Dawn Rath of Mount Carroll achieved 40 years of continued service with the USDA-Farm Service Agency on March 15 in Mount Carroll.

Rath started with FSA as a data entry clerk, assisting with loading all FSA records into the new computer system.

She is currently the program analyst administering the Safety Net Division Agriculture Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage, Farm Records and Dairy Margin Coverage Programs. In addition, she assists customers and staff with the other programs administered in the county office.

She is also very active in the community, serving as the Woodland Township Clerk and a West Carroll School Board member.

Dawn and her husband, Keith, live in rural Savanna and are the parents of two children, Adam Rath, who is a senior at University of Wisconsin-Stout, and the late Elizabeth Rath.