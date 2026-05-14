Rock Falls Tourism calls for artists for 2026 Art in the Park Sculpture Walk/Outdoor Art Gallery

“Anethia” by Tom Adams was one of eight new works unveiled Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls Tourism has announced two calls for artists for the 2026 Art in the Park Sculpture Walk and Outdoor Art Gallery, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, in the RB&W District in Rock Falls.

The opportunities invite artists to showcase their creativity through a juried outdoor gallery and a year-long public sculpture exhibit.

Outdoor Art Gallery accepting submissions

The Art in the Park Outdoor Art Gallery will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a juried exhibition of original artwork. A $250 cash award will be presented for Best of Show, as voted on by event attendees.

Artists working in all fine art mediums are encouraged to apply, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, jewelry and artisan crafts such as clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper and wood. Live demonstrations are also welcome.

All artwork must be original, handcrafted, created and exhibited by the approved artist.

Applicants must submit at least three photos with their application, including:

One photo of their complete outdoor display setup, including tent

Two or more photos of artwork they intend to exhibit or sell

Applications for the Outdoor Art Gallery are due by June 2.

Outdoor Sculpture Walk seeking entries

Rock Falls Tourism is also seeking eight sculpture pieces for a rotating outdoor public art exhibit to be displayed for one year as part of the RB&W District Park Sculpture Walk.

Selected artists will receive a $1,250 stipend, and artwork will be promoted through the Visit Rock Falls website, social media channels, the Otocast app, and on-site displays at RB&W District Park, home to numerous city events throughout the year.

All forms of outdoor sculpture will be considered, provided they meet submission requirements and the artist is able to deliver the work to the designated location on the scheduled installation date.

Applications for the Sculpture Walk are due by June 1.

For more information go to visitrockfalls.com/contact-us/.