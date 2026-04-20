Call for entries for 77th Grand Detour Arts Festival underway

Dan Burke gives the thumbs up after procuring a new piece of art by Oregon artist Linda Magklaris on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Grand Detour Arts Festival. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Grand Detour Arts Festival committee is accepting applications from artists to exhibit work at the 77th Grand Detour Arts Festival.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. The event is held rain or shine.

This show is a juried event and open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design, and execution. No work will be exhibited that has been made from commercial kits, models, etc.

No commission will be charged for work sold. Categories include painting, graphics, sculpture, jewelry, photography, drawing, and artisan crafts (clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper, and wood). The show gives cash awards in most categories of work, along with the Best of Show award.

Details on entry requirements and fees for booth space, as well as information on show amenities and exhibitor responsibilities, are available at https://www.facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/.

Adult applications can be downloaded from the Grand Detour Arts Festival Facebook site, picked up at The Next Picture Show in Dixon, or received by contacting gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request.

Applications are also being accepted for the student art exhibit. Grade groups are K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Awards in each grade group are first, second, third, honorable mention and Judge’s Choice. There will be one Best of Show award.

Student applications can be downloaded from the Grand Detour Arts Festival Facebook site, picked up at The Next Picture Show in Dixon, or received by emailing gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request.

The deadline for artwork submission is Aug. 22. Artwork can be dropped off at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon, or the Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.