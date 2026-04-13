Sterling footbridge installation waiting on Union Pacific, ComEd action

The final phase of Sterling’s ongoing Second Street reconstruction project is on hold, waiting on action from Union Pacific Railroad.

The sections of the 160-foot pedestrian bridge that will link the multi-use path along Sterling’s riverfront over Illinois Route 40 have been delivered. But when the pedestrian bridge will be installed depends on action from Union Pacific Railroad regarding a single ComEd utility pole.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Pedestrian bridge spans sit in a parking area in Sterling Monday, April 6, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

“The existing pole is on the Union Pacific right of way. It needs to be lifted to clear the new bridge span for construction and the crane placing the bridge span. The pole was apparently put in before modern UP requirements. To increase the height would require putting in a modern pole and to do that, the Union Pacific wants it off their right of way,” Scott Shumard, Sterling city manager, told the council April 6.

If the pole is moved off the right-of-way, that process could mean that the pedestrian bridge still could have a lengthy wait before it is installed.

“They have to find a new location for it and still get all the approvals. Then you have to have a flagger around when you move the pole, which requires a 30-day notice at the minimum. Once they approve the plans (to move the pole), it’s still 30 days out before the Union Pacific will have a flagger in place to allow them to move the pole,” Shumard said.

The pedestrian bridge will be installed over Route 40 behind the Plainwell Brass building. The bridge will connect a multi-use path on East Second Street from First Avenue to Broadway Avenue.

Mayor Diana Merdian has been in talks with the two sides to prompt action and a resolution so that the pedestrian bridge can be installed. The permit request to move the pole was made by ComEd to Union Pacific.

“We are getting conflicting stories. I am trying to work with Union Pacific and ComEd to try and bring them together so they can just get the job done,” Merdian told the council.

In an earlier council meeting, Jim Wise, alderman at large, asked if the Illinois Commerce Commission should be made aware of the situation and if the ICC could step in and help bring a resolution.

“We did bring up the ICC and whether to get the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) or anybody else involved and they thought they had a good enough relationship that it would only do harm to drag oversight in and get somebody else to force Union Pacific to make that movement,” Shumard said.

In answer to a question from Wise on when the city could expect a resolution so the pedestrian bridge could be installed, Shumard said he did not know.

“We’ll give them 90, 120, 180 days to figure this out? Or when do we do something?” Wise asked.

“That goes back to the fact that it’s not our permit,” Shumard said.

Matthew Cole, standing in for Tim Zollinger, city attorney, said legal action to force a decision isn’t advised.

“It only gets worse if you get legal counsel involved because they’ll clam up and require their own legal counsel in any conversations you have. It just slows the process down immensely. So staying the course, unfortunate as it is, is probably the best,” Cole said.