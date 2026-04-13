Compton man charged with attempted first-degree murder after shots fired in rural Compton: Lee County sheriff

A Compton man is charged with attempted first-degree murder, weapons and battery offenses after a fight near Compton, according to the Lee County sheriff.

Matthew Steele, 38, is being held in the Lee County Jail on charges that include attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; possession of a firearm without a requisite Firearm Owners Identification Card - Ineligible, a Class 3 felony; aggravated assault – discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony; and one misdemeanor count each of domestic battery, battery and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan.

According to a news release, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 1:05 p.m. Sunday regarding a disturbance with shots being fired in the 500 block of Carnahan Road in rural Compton. The caller indicated that an intoxicated man had been in a fight at the location and had shot at someone. The man was reported to have left the property in his vehicle.

About 6 minutes later, a Lee County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle traveling on Chicago Road near German Road. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle; the vehicle pulled to the side of the road and stopped. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle, and it was observed that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.

Steele was identified as the driver. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.

According to the release, witnesses at the scene said Steele had struck one individual during the altercation and pushed one of his family members to the ground.

Steele subsequently left the property for a short period of time and then returned with a firearm, according to the release. At this point, an individual that had been the focus of Steele’s anger got into their own vehicle and attempted to leave the property.

As the victim was leaving, Steele reportedly fired several shots at the victim while they were attempting to drive away, according to the release. The victim was not struck by the gunfire and any injuries during the altercation were reported to be minor. A firearm was located at the scene along with several spent shell casings.

In accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Steele’s pretrial release. After a hearing, Steele was ordered to be detained in the Lee County Jail.