Dixon native Isaiah Roby earns NBA G League Community Assist Award

Dixon native Isaiah Roby, a forward for the Westchester Knicks, received the 2025-26 NBA G League Community Assist Award for his impact and outstanding service in the Westchester County community throughout the season. (Photo provided by the Westchester Knicks)

Dixon native Isaiah Roby, a forward for the Westchester Knicks, recently received the 2025-26 NBA G League Community Assist Award for his commitment and impact within the Westchester County community throughout the season.

He is the first player in Westchester Knicks history to receive the honor. In recognition of his efforts, Roby will receive a $10,000 donation from the NBA G League to a charity of his choice.

“My commitment to giving back comes from my own upbringing,” he said. “I grew up in a single parent household with three brothers. It was stressful, we struggled, but we were blessed to have people in our community who helped us when we needed it most. Whether it’s giving out food, school supplies, mentoring or putting on a camp, basketball has given me a platform to show my purpose is bigger than the game and I love being able to pour back into the communities that help shaped me.”

The NBA G League Community Assist Award honors a player who reflects the passion and commitment for serving the community and fans. The recipient is selected based on demonstrations of meaningful commitments to the community through impact, evidence of a sustained and ongoing effort, development of strong community partnerships, innovation and creativity.

This past winter, Roby sponsored, organized and participated in a Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution at the Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club as part of the Season of Giving. Through his leadership and generosity, he donated and distributed more than 100 turkeys to families in Mount Vernon ahead of the holiday.

The 28-year-old Roby also visited with local children and families, taking photos and signing autographs. In support of Roby’s community initiative, several of his teammates attended the event, assisting with activities and playing basketball with the youth.

In December, Roby also partnered with the Garden of Dreams Foundation to visit The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry, a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting youth facing significant life challenges, including foster care placement, family instability and educational disruption.

During his visit, Roby helped serve hot meals to approximately 230 people. He also spent time interacting and engaging with the youth throughout — playing games and participating in an open-panel discussion where he answered questions about life and basketball.

Roby’s commitment to community began even before the season with two charitable initiatives in Illinois. He partnered with Cradles to Crayons’ Back to School Impact initiative and with SOS Children’s Villages for the Isaiah Roby Back to School Bash, helping provide and distribute hundreds of backpacks and essential school supplies to underserved youth.

Isaiah Roby was presented with the 2025–26 NBA G League Community Assist Award by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.



Isaiah continues to go above and beyond in serving the Westchester community and those in need. A well-deserved honor @roby_isaiah 👏 pic.twitter.com/SVu5l7muzu — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) March 27, 2026

Roby, who played basketball in college at the University of Nebraska, won the Big Ten Sportsmanship award in 2019 and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team twice. He was also a Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll selection.

Roby was the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

He played three seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder and one with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022-23. He has appeared in 151 NBA games and started in 64, averaging 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. Roby played for the Westchester Knicks in the 2023-24 season and played in Germany in 2024-25.

Isaiah Roby,Aaron Gordon Terrence Ross Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes up for a dunk between Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and guard Terrence Ross during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

This past season, he played in 32 games with Westchester and made 20 starts, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

Roby left Dixon as the Dukes’ career leader in rebounds, blocks and second-most points.