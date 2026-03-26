Mandrell is Rock Falls High School March Student of the Month

Owen Mandrell, a senior, is a Rock Falls High School student of the month for March.

He is the son of Tim and Amy Mandrell and has two siblings, Morgan and Evan.

What class do you find really engaging and why? The class I find most engaging is my WACC Criminal Justice class that our school allows us to attend. It has given me many viewpoints on other people, and has taught me not only what a cop may experience but also what victims and other people may be going through. It has helped me become a better person, and given me real-life examples of the criminal justice system.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? After I graduate I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for two years, and eventually transfer to a four-year university. I am currently undecided on my major.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite extracurricular activities to participate in are playing baseball and basketball. They have both left a major impact on my life; they have taught me to become a better man while also becoming a better athlete. They have taught me many life lessons, and given me many different perspectives on how to go about my daily life.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One of the most memorable moments throughout high school was making it to supersectionals in basketball my junior year. Our team not only played together but grew together as men and gave me friendships I never would have gotten to experience otherwise.

What is your hope for the future? My hope for the future is to become the best possible version of myself while teaching others what I have been taught throughout my life and leave a major impact on others.