Sterling Fire Department seeks new deputy fire chief

The Sterling Fire Department has put out the help wanted sign for a new deputy fire chief.

Fire Chief David Northcutt told the Sterling City Council at its meeting on March 16 that Deputy Chief Scott Melton will be leaving the department in June.

“Deputy Chief Melton is not actually going to be able to stay as long as he thought he was going to be able to stay,” Northcutt told the council. “He is going to be leaving in June so we are advertising once again for a deputy chief.”

Northcutt said the department is advertising publicly for candidates to fill the position.

“We tried to go internal and it didn’t work out so it is now on the website,” he said.

Melton was sworn into the office of deputy fire chief on Sept. 2, 2025. Before coming to Sterling, Melton served 32 years with the Erie Fire Department, ending up as chief of that department.