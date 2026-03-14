5 Sauk Valley-area students graduate from NIU

More than 1,200 students received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.
Included among the graduates are the following five students from the area:
Dixon
- Christian Harshman, Bachelor of Science, Finance
Mendota
- Jessica Barringer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner
- Gregorio Diaz, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Sterling
- Jaime Gennaro, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
- Jordan Glazier, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university with a global network of nearly 260,000 alumni.