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Sauk Valley

5 Sauk Valley-area students graduate from NIU

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 1,200 students received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.

Included among the graduates are the following five students from the area:

Dixon

  • Christian Harshman, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Mendota

  • Jessica Barringer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner
  • Gregorio Diaz, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Sterling

  • Jaime Gennaro, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
  • Jordan Glazier, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university with a global network of nearly 260,000 alumni.

LocalLocal NewsEducationNorthern Illinois UniversityDixonMendotaSterlingStudentsSauk Valley Front Headlines
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