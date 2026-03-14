5 Sauk Valley-area students graduate from NIU

More than 1,200 students received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.

Included among the graduates are the following five students from the area:

Dixon

Christian Harshman, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Mendota

Jessica Barringer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner

Gregorio Diaz, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Sterling

Jaime Gennaro, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Jordan Glazier, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university with a global network of nearly 260,000 alumni.