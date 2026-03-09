Thomson federal prison inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at hospital

A federal prison inmate died Thursday after he was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution in Thomson.

Mickell Close, 44, was found unresponsive around 2:25 p.m., according to a news release.

According to the release, responding employees initiated life-saving measures, and emergency medical services personnel were requested while life-saving efforts continued. Close was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, according to the release.

Close was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio to a 25-year sentence for using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing or transmitting a visual depiction of such conduct.

He had been in custody at FCI Thomson since May 28, 2025. FCI Thomson is a low-security facility located in Carroll County.