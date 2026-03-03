Letter: Vote Bickelhaupt for Congress

It is time for a change in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

We fully support Julie Bickelhaupt in the upcoming Republican primary on March 17. Julie is a hard-working seventh-generation farmer, mom, wife, Carroll County Board chairman and business owner from Mount Carroll. She will bring energy and enthusiasm and provide the course correction we need in the Illinois 17th.

Julie will fight to cut taxes and make living essentials like gas and food affordable for families. She is opposed to Governor Pritzker’s sanctuary state policies and will work to keep our communities safe from violent criminals. Her strong family values will guide her well as she leads the 17th District out of the vacuum created by our current out-of-touch representative, Eric Sorensen. Julie knows first-hand how onerous regulations affect agriculture and small businesses in our district and will fight against these regulatory burdens that Washington, D.C., seems to embrace.

Julie has the character, values, and life experience to make a great representative in the U.S. Congress and we proudly support her in the upcoming primary. We urge you to join us in voting for Julie Bickelhaupt on March 17.

Jeff and Shelley Brooks, Prophetstown