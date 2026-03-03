Letter: Cruelty is not American and it is certainly not Christian

Just like 5-year-old Liam, who was photographed in custody in his blue bunny hat, as many as 3,800 children are being held in ICE detention centers in shocking conditions.

Children and adults do not have clean water, edible food, medical care, or even blankets in cold conditions.

All should be released and managed under the Family Case Management Program where even ICE reported that immigrant families in this program were overwhelmingly compliant with regulations. None of these children or their parents have criminal records.

Cruelty is not American and it is certainly not Christian.

Please contact Congressman Darin LaHood, (202) 225-6201, and ask him to call for Congressional hearings into the shocking conditions in ICE detention centers.

Julia B. Hammer, Polo