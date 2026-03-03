Letter: Bickelhaupt brings breath of fresh air to 17th House District race

Dear editor and citizens of Whiteside County,

If you haven’t heard about Julie Bickelhaupt, a seventh-generation farmer, mom, wife, county board chairman and business owner from Mount Carroll, I highly recommend researching what she stands for. She is a breath of fresh air running for our U.S. Congress.

I had the pleasure of speaking with her and she is smart, articulate, and truly cares about others.

Her platform includes:

Cutting taxes to ensure families can afford gas, groceries and the everyday essentials.

Supporting agriculture. Our local farmers feed the world. As a seventh-generation farmer, Julie knows how critical American agriculture is and she will fight the burdensome regulations and the ideological policies that drive up the cost of food and make farming more expensive.

While working full time on her farm and small business, and serving in her Carroll County Board of Directors as Chairman, Julie has completed The Lincoln Series, which has given her the knowledge and skills as a non-politician to succeed in the U. S. Congress.

Illinois’ 17th District needs firmly rooted representation fighting for our farmers, families and small businesses. Most importantly – support your community and get out and vote in March and November.

Sincerely,

Pam Capes, Sterling