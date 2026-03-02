Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Discover Dixon’s Lucas Pauley on 2026 events

On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark and Discover Dixon’s Lucas Pauley chat about the Best of Dixon nominations, Discover Dixon’s March career fair, the Founder’s Day event in April, City Market vendor applications and more.
I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.