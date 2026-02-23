Rock Falls Tourism still accepting applications for military banner program

Rock Falls Tourism will continue to accept applications for its Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program through March 2.

This special program recognizes current and former Rock Falls residents who have served – or are currently serving - our country in any branch of the United States military.

Each banner will feature the service member’s name, photo, and branch of service. Banners measure 2 feet wide by 4 feet high and will be displayed on the light poles along First Avenue in Rock Falls.

Banners will be showcased for a two-year period in 2026 and 2027. They will be installed prior to Memorial Day and taken down after Veterans Day each year and removed during the winter months.

At the end of the display period, banners will be returned to the families. The fee is $125 per banner. Please provide a good quality photo; it will be scanned and returned to you.

Applications can be accessed and printed from https://visitrockfalls.com/hometown-heroes-military-banner/.

You can also stop by the Rock Falls Tourism Department at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, during regular business hours to pick up an application or turn one in.