Sterling council makes plans for summer parties

The Sterling City Council was looking forward to warmer weather, a birthday party and a new festival as members took action on different proposals Tuesday.

The council passed a resolution supporting the commemoration of Illinois America 250, the statewide celebration of 250 years of independence in the United States.

“I felt it was something important that the city get on board with because we do have a good history here in Sterling and most of the residents are very proud of it,” Sterling City Clerk Teri Sathoff said.

Ward 2 Alderman Joe Strabala-Bright said patriotism comes in many forms and actions.

“I feel like I should use this opportunity to just express that patriotism can mean a lot of things and that’s good. People should feel patriotic and proud of their country,” he said. “But part of that might include civil discourse and, potentially, protests. If people want to protest this summer, I think that is a very patriotic action. I know a lot of people are very unhappy about what’s happening in the country. I myself am appalled by many of the things that the current regime is doing.”

“You can criticize your country and you can love your country. I think it’s very important that, as we are gearing up for this season of celebrating America’s 250th birthday, that we remember that patriotism does not mean blind obedience,” Strabala-Bright said.

City manager Scott Shumard said that plans for a massive Independence Day fireworks display already are in the works.

“We have been discussing this with the city of Rock Falls. They intend to up their contribution and we will make that part of our budget as well. The Jaycees are on board with talking with their members to make sure they are good with it and they have said they will put on as big a show as they can afford with whatever funds we can get,” Shumard said.

The city’s new summertime party, Sterling Street Fest, also was on the agenda.

The council approved the closure of East Third Street (Illinois Route 2) in Sterling from Locust Street to First Avenue from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, for the festival.

The city still will need IDOT approval for the closure but Sathoff said she expects the state to grant that after the city submits its new certificate of insurance on May 1.

“We have the bands lined up but we are not announcing them yet. This is amazing and it’s going to be a good time and I think we are going to have a lot of people from all over here at Street Fest,” Sathoff said.

Sterling Street Fest will run from 2-8 p.m. on the block of Third Street from Locust Street to First Avenue. The event will feature three bands, with a local band playing from 2-3 p.m., and regional bands playing from 3:30-5:30 and from 6-8 p.m.

The council voted to approve an amendment to a city ordinance that requires permits for liquor to be carried outside for festivals and events.

The council voted unanimously to add aluminum cans to the paper and plastic cups already included on the “blue cup” permit. The ordinance requires any festival or event to apply for a permit that allows liquor to be carried outside during a specific event.

“With the permit, it allows you to take alcohol outside in a plastic container. This will allow cans to be taken outside as well, no glass. It has to be in a paper cup, a plastic cup or an aluminum can. This is just with the mayor’s approval of a permit, as liquor commissioner, a specific permit for a specific event and only during those permitted events,” Sathoff said.

In answer to a question from Ward 1 Alderperson Retha Elston, Sathoff said containers only are allowed outside if an event has the permit from the mayor, acting as liquor commissioner.

“So people don’t think you can just go walking outside anytime with it?” Elston said.

“It’s events only and the permit has to be approved by the liquor commissioner,” Sathoff said.

“It’s not for any and every day or any park if you want to have a drink,” Merdian said.