Rural Amboy man airlifted to Rockford hospital after single-vehicle crash, cause under investigation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash where an Amboy man was airlifted to a Rockford hospital Thursday.

About 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, the sheriff’s office responded to an automated crash detection alert the 911 center received from a cell phone located near the Green River on Pump Factory Road south of Arch Road, west of Amboy and south of Harmon.

When deputies and other emergency responders arrived they found a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the guardrail, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office.

The first responding deputy broke one of the vehicle’s windows to access the driver, Cory Zimmerly, 53, of rural Amboy, who was the only person in the vehicle. Once inside, the deputy applied two tourniquets, the release said.

Zimmerly was removed from the vehicle by members of the Amboy Fire Department, Sublette Fire Department, and Dixon Rural Fire Department. He was flown from the scene to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford by OSF Life Flight in Peru due to the severity of his injuries, the release said.

An accident reconstructionist from the sheriff’s office was brought in to investigate the incident and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the release said.