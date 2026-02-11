Dixon house fire blamed on space heater; dog rescued from burning home

A Dixon home was damaged when fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Dixon city and rural firefighters and Advance EMS were called at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of West Fourth Street, according to a news release.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke showing from the eaves and attic space of the two-story residence.

All occupants had made it out of the residence; however, a dog was inside. Crews immediately attacked the fire and rescued the dog from the structure, according to the release.

The fire was under control by 7:11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

An electrical space heater caused the fire, according to the release.

Dixon police; the Polo, Oregon and Sterling fire departments; CGH EMS; and 1-800-Boardup assisted at the scene.