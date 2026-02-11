Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Dixon house fire blamed on space heater; dog rescued from burning home

Generic fire truck image

Firetruck

By Charlene Bielema

A Dixon home was damaged when fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Dixon city and rural firefighters and Advance EMS were called at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of West Fourth Street, according to a news release.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke showing from the eaves and attic space of the two-story residence.

All occupants had made it out of the residence; however, a dog was inside. Crews immediately attacked the fire and rescued the dog from the structure, according to the release.

The fire was under control by 7:11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

An electrical space heater caused the fire, according to the release.

Dixon police; the Polo, Oregon and Sterling fire departments; CGH EMS; and 1-800-Boardup assisted at the scene.

DixonDixon Fire DepartmentDixon Rural Fire DepartmentSterling Fire DepartmentPoloOregonFireCGHBreakingSauk Valley Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.