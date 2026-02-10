3 charged, including Sterling woman, in Carroll County burglary case: court records

Three people have been charged in Carroll County in connection with several local agencies’ investigation into the theft of two utility vehicles and tools.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Thursday to an address on Mound Hill Road in rural Dixon for a report of a burglary, according to a news release.

According to the release, multiple tools, along with two Polaris Ranger utility vehicles, were reported as having been stolen sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday received an anonymous tip indicating the stolen property was located at an address in Milledgeville in Carroll County, according to the release. A search warrant was obtained for a residence located at 214 W. Fifth St., Milledgeville, leading to the arrests of three people. They are:

• Ross P. Hartman, 30, of Milledgeville. He is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony. He has been granted pretrial release and has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Carroll County Circuit Court, according to court records.

• David J. Lohnes, 24, of Chadwick, charged with driving while license suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His first court appearance is set for 9 a.m. March 9 in Carroll County Circuit Court.

• Precious R. Crow, 24, of Sterling, possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. She has been granted pretrial release with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Carroll County.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending, according to the release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dixon Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police Department, the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.