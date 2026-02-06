Lee County Sheriff’s Office squad car involved in 2-vehicle crash Thursday, both drivers OK: Sheriff

A Lee County squad car is towed away after a crash Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office squad car was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on South Galena Avenue in Dixon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle traveling south on South Galena Avenue entered the turn lane to head east on Eighth Street, turned and collided with the squad car that was heading north on South Galena Avenue. Both drivers suffered minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan told Shaw Local.

The deputy was transported from the scene by Advanced EMS to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center. He was treated and in the process of being released around 4 p.m. Thursday, Whelan said.

The Dixon City Fire Department transported the other driver to OSF, Whelan said.

The Dixon Police Department assisted at the scene.