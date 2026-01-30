Dixon man accused of stalking to spend 48 hours in jail after violating release terms: Judge

A Lee County judge ruled Thursday that a Dixon man accused of multiple counts of stalking must spend 48 hours in jail after violating the conditions of his release.

Travis E. Shroyer, 40, is charged with aggravated stalking, a Class 3 felony; stalking, a Class 4 felony; and violating an order of protection.

In a separate case, he’s also charged with another count of aggravated stalking, criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of violating an order of protection. All three protection order violation charges are elevated to Class 4 felony charges due to a previous domestic battery conviction in 2016, court records show.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shroyer also was convicted of aggravated battery in 2002 and two counts of aggravated battery in 2003, court records show.

The first three charges stem from Sept. 23, 2025, when prosecutors say Shroyer sent an individual 34 voicemails, 20 text messages and 27 voice memos from 2:50 a.m. until 2:33 p.m. The day before that, the individual had had an order of protection issued against Shroyer, court records show.

The individual told police Shroyer had been driving by their house “and honking the horn all night.” That afternoon, Shroyer allegedly followed the individual to where they got lunch and drove by the Dixon Police Department, messaging the individual that he saw where they were, court records show.

At 5:27 p.m. that day, Shroyer was arrested by Dixon police in front of the department. He was not questioned by police because he “refused to answer if he understood his rights” after being read his Miranda Rights, court records show.

On Sept. 24, prosecutors filed a petition to deny Shroyer pretrial release, but it was denied by Lee County Circuit Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert at a hearing that day.

Shroyer was released under the conditions that he must not possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his release, have no contact with the individual he’s accused of stalking, not consume alcohol, cannabis and illegal drugs, report to court services, follow their orders and pay a one-time $50 fee and submit to drug testing, court records show.

Less than a week later – on Sept. 30, 2025 – the next four charges against Shroyer were filed. Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 29, Shroyer sent that same individual 37 voicemails, 100 text messages and 14 voice memos over a period of 24 hours. The same day, Shroyer entered the home of that individual without permission while one or more people were present, court records show.

In that case, prosecutors did not proceed with their petition to deny pretrial release. On Oct. 16, Ackert filed the order of his release under the same conditions, court records show.

Some of those conditions were more specific, such as not having any contact with the individual he’s accused of stalking “of a harassing, provoking or threatening nature,” that he must not enter any bars or cannabis dispensaries and he must submit to a drug test at least twice a week, court records show.

Shroyer is accused of repeatedly violating the conditions of his release from October 2025 through January by failing to report for drug testing and testing positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.

At a Jan. 8 hearing, Ackert ordered that he attend support meetings three times a week and attend all probation appointments, court records show.

Shroyer appeared before Ackert on Thursday for a status hearing. He is being represented by Lee County Assistant Public Defender Doug Lathe.

Lee County Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget L. Schott made arguments for the prosecution’s petition to modify the conditions of Shroyer’s release or for the court to impose sanctions on him. The petition cited Shroyer’s admissions to using methamphetamine and cannabis on Jan. 15 and 17, as well as his drug test on Jan. 12, which was positive for those drugs.

Ackert ruled that Shroyer did violate the conditions of his release and imposed the 48-hour jail sanction beginning Friday.

Shroyer’s next court date is set at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.